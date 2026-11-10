Performance marketing agency ILION DIGITAL officially launches Next Level Growth AI OS, which, according to internal company data, reduces omnichannel campaign design time by 62% and drives a 45% increase in lead volume.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Performance marketing agency ILION DIGITAL has announced the launch of its proprietary digital operating system, Next Level Growth AI OS, in the US market. According to the company, the platform reduces website technical audit time by 94% and increases lead generation volume by 45%.

ILION DIGITAL

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The software framework integrates machine learning pipelines and artificial intelligence algorithms into an end-to-end ecosystem designed for enterprise marketing management

Vladyslav Bilinchuk, CEO of ILION DIGITAL, architected the infrastructure solution to reduce customer acquisition costs (CAC), limit operational errors, and optimize advertising budgets across competitive U.S. sectors, including e-commerce and local services.

Three-Tiered Software Architecture and Quality Control

To address operational workflows and optimize advertising spend efficiencies, ILION DIGITAL deployed Next Level Growth AI OS as an integrated operating environment designed to reduce reliance on fragmented external scripts. Operating on a hybrid Human-in-the-Loop model through automated validation and direct API connections, the platform's software architecture is built on the synchronization of three internal technological layers:

Marketing Intelligence - research and auditing;

- research and auditing; Marketing Production - programmatic asset generation;

- programmatic asset generation; Data Control and Learning - end-to-end telemetry oversight.

The platform's interface operates on a hybrid Human-in-the-Loop model.

As an official Google Premier Partner 2026, placing the agency within the top 3% of participating companies, iLION DIGITAL meets strict performance requirements, including a minimum 70% optimization score. The software leverages this expertise, integrating directly with standard CRM systems and Google advertising APIs, such as Google Ads and Google Merchant Center, to automate computations and data collection.

Meanwhile, the company's team of in-house experts conducts the final quality audit and high-level strategic planning, significantly mitigating the risk of generating incorrect content.

Empirical Results of Commercial Platform Deployment

Empirical results of commercial platform deployment within ILION DIGITAL demonstrated measurable efficiency improvements in marketing operations:

The E-E-A-T Auditor component, which scans landing pages across 31 technical criteria, reduced end-to-end technical website audit time from 90 minutes to 5 minutes, a 94% reduction.

The built-in AdPilot AI campaign generation module reduced the design time for complex omnichannel advertising structures by 62% (from 25 hours to 9.5 hours) through automated per-publication API validation of 73 parameters before campaigns are pushed to an account.

The technical specification generator for search engine optimization, AI SEO Technical Specification Generator, cut the preparation time of a brief from 30 minutes to 5 minutes. With a monthly volume of 300 tasks, the system frees up to 125 working hours for the team.

The intelligent SearchScope AI module performs in-depth competitive analysis and strategic website auditing in a single automated session lasting exactly 423.78 seconds.

The Impact of Automation on Business Metrics and Returns

The implementation of automation from ILION DIGITAL into client service processes helped stabilize returns on advertising spend.

Statistics across the company's current projects demonstrate a tracked conversion value increased by 39.5% over 12 months in the automotive E-commerce niche.

In the commercial construction services sector, platform integration delivered a 25% increase in generated lead volume within the very first quarter following the software's complex deployment.

The automation of routine processes aims to stabilize Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) and safeguard budgets against unoptimized depletion.

Managing the Linear Dependency of Scaling

"Packaging long-term methodologies and custom automation scripts into a single operating system allowed ILION DIGITAL to mitigate the linear dependency between advertising volume growth and headcount expansion," Vladyslav Bilinchuk, the company's Co-Founder, comments. "Next Level Growth AI OS acts as a technological foundation that supports a high level of analytical precision and depth in campaign execution."

The platform's infrastructure is designed to align with applicable American digital services standards and enterprise-grade data privacy protocols.

About ILION DIGITAL

ILION DIGITAL is an international growth marketing agency operating in the United States through ILION DIGITAL LLC. The agency helps businesses scale customer acquisition through performance marketing across paid search, paid social, SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and end-to-end web analytics. ILION DIGITAL has 45 in-house professionals and serves more than 60 active clients across 12 markets.

Website: iliondigital.com

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