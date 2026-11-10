HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A.: HELLENiQ ENERGY accelerates regional growth with over €1 Billion Investment Plan in Romania, targeting a portfolio of up to 1.3GW in Renewable energy production and storage

Major four-year investment program in renewables and energy storage reinforces HELLENiQ ENERGY's position as a leading integrated energy player in Southeast Europe

Romania becomes HELLENiQ Renewables' second most important growth market after Greece, with a diversified project portfolio exceeding 800 MW RES and 500 MW BESS

Total investments in renewables and storage to exceed €2 billion by 2030, overshooting Vision 2025 original target





ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HELLENiQ ENERGY is accelerating its international expansion and strengthening its position as one of Southeast Europe's leading integrated energy groups, with a planned investment program of over €1 billion by 2030 in Romania.

Through its subsidiary HELLENiQ Renewables, HELLENiQ ENERGY is developing a diversified portfolio of solar, wind and energy storage projects across 5 countries, with total capacity exceeding 0.8 GW today and targeting more than 2 GW RES capacity by 2030. Romania becomes the second most important renewables growth market after Greece, playing an increasingly significant role in its regional expansion strategy.

HELLENiQ ENERGY presented its Romanian investment and development program at a high-level event held in Bucharest on 9 November, marking the official launch of HELLENiQ Renewables Romania.

The event brought together senior HELLENiQ ENERGY executives, representatives of the Romanian Government and public authorities, energy industry stakeholders, business partners, members of the investment and institutional communities, and media representatives.

Investments in Romania began as part of HELLENiQ ENERGY's Vision 2025 strategy and have since grown to accelerate the transition to green energy and expand the international reach of the company's portfolio.

HELLENiQ ENERGY continues to scale up its renewables business, expand its geographic footprint and build a more diversified energy portfolio across Southeast Europe.

At the same time, the investments will contribute to Romania's energy security, support the integration of renewable energy into the electricity system and enhance grid flexibility and resilience, creating long-term economic and social value.

Andreas Shiamishis, CEO of HELLENiQ ENERGY, stated:

"Romania is a strategic market for HELLENiQ ENERGY and a key part of our long-term growth plans in Southeast Europe. Our commitment to invest over €1 billion by 2030 by establishing a production and storage portfolio of up to 1.3 GW, reflects our confidence in the country's potential and our ambition to establish a strong and lasting presence in its energy sector.

As one of the leading energy companies in the region, we possess the financial strength, technical expertise and operational experience required to develop and operate modern energy infrastructure. Having successfully completed our Vision 2025 strategy ahead of schedule, we are already entering our next phase of growth, with renewable energy and energy storage playing a pivotal role.

For HELLENiQ ENERGY, the energy transition is both a strategic priority and a significant growth opportunity, driven by realism, consistency and long-term planning. This approach enables us to transform strategic choices into meaningful investments and tangible results."

Natalia Intotero, Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests of Romania, stated: "I would like to congratulate HELLENiQ ENERGY on this important milestone on this strong commitment to investing in Romania (…) an investment program expected to exceed one billion euro over the next four years. From the perspective of the ministry of environment, Waters and Forests, investments in renewable energy are not economic opportunities, they are essential steps towards a cleaner environment, a more sustainable economy, and a better future for the next generation."

From strategic commitments to operational assets

HELLENiQ Renewables has developed a portfolio exceeding 800 MW RES and 500 MW BESS in Romania, combining operational assets with projects under construction and a growing development pipeline.

HELLENiQ Renewables Romania portfolio includes:

Four solar photovoltaic parks with a combined installed capacity of 211 MW , located in Teleorman, Giurgiu, Olt and Dolj counties, annually generating energy equivalent to the consumption of more than 155,000 households.

, located in Teleorman, Giurgiu, Olt and Dolj counties, annually generating energy equivalent to the consumption of more than 155,000 households. A 96 MW wind farm in Gala?i County , scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027, with expected annual electricity generation equivalent to the consumption of more than 150,000 households.

, scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027, with expected annual electricity generation equivalent to the consumption of more than 150,000 households. Additional wind, solar, and storage mature projects exceeding 500 MW RES and 500 MW BESS capacity.





George Alexopoulos, Deputy CEO of HELLENiQ ENERGY, commented:

"Romania is, after Greece, our most important market for achieving substantial growth in renewables and energy storage. We are already developing a project portfolio exceeding 0.8 GW of RES production capacity and 0.5 GW of BESS, which provides a strong foundation for further expansion and strengthens our position in the growing Romanian market in which we have considerable confidence.

By 2030, Romania, with 1 GW RES and 0.5 GW in operation BESS, will make up 40% of our total installed capacity. Through significant investments over the coming years, we are developing a diversified green energy portfolio that responds to the evolving needs of the electricity market, while continuing to assess additional investment opportunities and strategic partnerships."

Delivering on Vision 2035+

The expansion in Romania forms part of HELLENiQ ENERGY's broader transformation into a more diversified and internationally integrated energy group, with a growing presence across the energy value chain.

Under its Vision 2035+ strategy, renewables, power generation and energy storage are becoming increasingly important pillars of the company's long-term growth plan.

Today, HELLENiQ ENERGY manages a renewable energy project portfolio exceeding 6 GW, with more than 800 MW already in operation across five countries(Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Republic of North Macedonia). HELLENiQ ENERGY targets installed renewables capacity of more than 2 GW by 2030, supported by a balanced mix of solar, wind and energy storage technologies.

Total renewable energy investments are expected to exceed €2 billion by 2030, reflecting the scale of its long-term ambitions and its continued focus on building a competitive and geographically diversified clean energy business.

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY is one of the leading integrated energy companies in Southeast Europe. Established as HELLENIC PETROLEUM in 1998, with roots dating back to Greece's first refinery in 1958, HELLENiQ ENERGY has grown to become Greece's largest company and one of the biggest in SE Europe, by annual revenue. Vigorously pursuing an ambitious transformation strategy, it has evolved into a regional energy leader and currently has presence in 8 countries and growing international operations, with a diversified portfolio spanning across the energy value chain.

HELLENiQ ENERGY is active in the production, supply and trading of all types of energy, with an increasing focus in clean energy and renewables. Its portfolio includes refining, supply and trading of oil and petrochemical products, hydrocarbons exploration and production, as well as fuels marketing, while growing fast in the renewable energy business.

Moreover, HELLENiQ ENERGY is developing an integrated Green Utility strategic business unit, following the 100% acquisition of Elpedison - now rebranded to Enerwave, a Greek power and gas generation and supply company. This new business unit will produce and supply energy -primarily from renewables- directly to the Greek market, delivering on the Group's commitment to a just, affordable, and secure energy transition.

The development of its people lies at the heart of HELLENiQ ENERGY's strategy, with the aim of becoming an employer of choice across the countries in which it operates. Corporate Responsibility is also a core pillar of the Group's activities, through which it designs and implements multidimensional programmes supporting younger generations and society more broadly, positively impacting approximately three million people internationally each year.

Headquartered in Athens, Greece, HELLENiQ ENERGY is listed on the Athens Exchange (ticker: ELPE), with a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: HLPD) through Global Depository Receipts (GDRs).

https://www.helleniqenergy.com