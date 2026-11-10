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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 17:48 Uhr
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMZR7D19

Issuer Name

ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Evelyn Partners Group Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

09-Nov-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

10-Nov-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

17.915135

0.000000

17.915135

7544198

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

18.998120

0.000000

18.998120

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMZR7D19

0

7544198

0.000000

17.915135

Sub Total 8.A

7544198

17.915135%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Evelyn Partners Group Limited

Evelyn Partners Group Limited

17.915135

17.915135%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

10-Nov-2026

13. Place Of Completion

45 Gresham Street, London

© 2026 PR Newswire
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