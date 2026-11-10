Solvay S.A.: Solvay successfully prices €500 million Senior Unsecured Bond Offering

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) (THE "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT")) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Brussels, November 10, 2026 - 5.45pm CET - Regulated information

Solvay is pleased to announce today that it has successfully priced a €500 million fixed rate senior unsecured bond offering with a 7-year maturity (the "Notes").

With an oversubscription of just over 4 times, the transaction attracted strong demand from a broad base of institutional investors and underpins credit investors' confidence in Solvay's credit profile and strategy.

The Notes will mature on November 18, 2033, and carry a fixed annual coupon of 4.75%. The Notes are rated BBB- by Standard & Poor's, in line with Solvay's long-term credit rating and are expected to be listed and admitted to trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The settlement is scheduled for November 18, 2026.

This transaction secures Solvay's long-term financing. The net proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes of the Group, including but not limited to the partial refinancing of the €750 million bonds maturing in April 2028.

In parallel, on November 9, 2026, Solvay launched a capped tender offer to repurchase up to €375 million of its existing €750 million 3.875% fixed rate bonds due 3 April 2028 (ISIN: BE6350791073). The tender offer will expire at 5.00pm CET on November 16, 2026.

Alexandre Blum, CFO of Solvay: "This successful bond placement strengthens Solvay's long-term financing and supports the proactive management of our debt profile. We are pleased to see strong investor participation, which confirms the market's confidence in Solvay."

BNP PARIBAS, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan acted as Global Coordinators on the new issue transaction and as Joint Bookrunners together with ING and KBC.

Contacts

Investor relations

Geoffroy d'Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96

Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65

Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66

investor.relations@solvay.com

Media relations

Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59

Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47

media.relations@solvay.com

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 8,400 employees. Since 1863, Solvay has harnessed the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we use, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.3 billion in underlying net sales in 2025, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

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Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Disclaimer

The issue, exercise or sale of securities in the offering are subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. The information contained herein shall not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Solvay assumes no responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933. There is no intention to register any portion of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This communication may only be communicated, or caused to be communicated, to persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where the provisions of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the Financial Services and Markets Act) do not apply to Solvay and is directed solely at persons in the United Kingdom who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments, such persons falling within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order or other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This communication is directed only to relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons.

PRIIPs Regulation / Prohibition of sales to EEA retail investors

The securities referred to herein are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended (MiFID II) or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, as amended, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended (the PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the securities referred to herein or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the securities referred to herein or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

Prohibition of sales to UK retail investors

The securities referred to herein are not intended to be offered, sold, distributed or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold, distributed or otherwise made available to, any retail investor in the United Kingdom (UK). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is not a professional client as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA) (UK MIFIR). Consequently, no disclosure document required by the FCA Product Disclosure Sourcebook (DISC) for offering, selling or distributing the securities referred to herein or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering, selling or distributing the securities referred to herein or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under DISC and the Consumer Composite Investments (Designated Activities) Regulations 2024.

Prohibition of sales to consumers in Belgium

The securities referred to herein are also not intended to be offered, advertised, sold or otherwise made available, and will not be offered, advertised, sold or otherwise made available, in Belgium to consumers (consumenten/consommateurs) within the meaning of the Belgian Code of Economic Law (Wetboek van economisch recht/Code de droit économique) (i.e. any natural person resident or located in Belgium and acting for purposes which are outside their trade, business or profession), as amended. The securities referred to herein may be held only by, and transferred only to, eligible investors referred to in Article 4 of the Belgian Royal Decree of 26 May 1994, holding their securities in an exempt securities account that has been opened with a financial institution that is a direct or indirect participant in the securities settlement system operated by the National Bank of Belgium or any successor thereto.

This press release is not a prospectus nor an advertisement for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

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