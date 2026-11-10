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WKN: A1W48J | ISIN: SE0005365095 | Ticker-Symbol: 284
Frankfurt
10.11.26 | 08:02
0,029 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SERSTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SERSTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2026 17:00 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Serstech AB: Michael Sandin Appointed Interim CFO of Serstech

Michael Sandin will assume the role of interim CFO while the recruitment process of a permanent CFO is ongoing. Michael starts his new role on November 11 and previously served as interim CFO in 2025, while Simon Persson was on parental leave.

Michael Sandin brings over 30 years of experience in finance, including roles as an accountant and as CEO of Outbrave Finance, based in Malmö. Michael has a degree in finance from Lund University in Sweden.

"We are pleased to again welcome Michael to the Serstech team during Simon's temporary leave. His extensive experience will ensure continued financial leadership and stability during this period," says Stefan Sandor, CEO of Serstech.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,
CEO, Serstech AB Phone: +46 739 606 067
Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Arve Nilsson,
Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB Phone: +45 40 35 82 65
Email: arve.nilsson@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution. Serstech's head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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