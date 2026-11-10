Mouton Cadet Cuvée Héritage Rouge: A Bordeaux Wine Crafted for the Traditions We Pass On

Celebrating the spirit of Thanksgiving through heritage, family traditions and the timeless pleasure of sharing wine.

BORDEAUX, France, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across America gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, Mouton Cadet Cuvée Héritage invites wine lovers to reconnect with what makes the holiday truly meaningful: the traditions, stories and moments passed down from one generation to the next.

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Inspired by the original Mouton Cadet label of the 1950s and honoring the vision of Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Mouton Cadet Cuvée Héritage embodies the values that have shaped the brand for nearly a century: authenticity, craftsmanship and the joy of bringing people together around the table.

Just as treasured family recipes are carefully preserved and shared, Mouton Cadet Cuvée Héritage reflects a winemaking heritage transmitted across generations, combining the richness of Bordeaux terroirs with a contemporary style designed for today's celebrations.

A Wine Inspired by Heritage

The name "Héritage" is a tribute to the enduring legacy behind Mouton Cadet. It celebrates not only a rich winemaking tradition, but also the human connections that give traditions their meaning.

Thanksgiving offers a unique opportunity to reflect on what we inherit and what we pass on, whether it is a recipe, a family story, a cherished ritual or simply the pleasure of gathering with loved ones. Mouton Cadet Cuvée Héritage was crafted with this spirit in mind.

Its distinctive label, inspired by the historic Mouton Cadet design first introduced in the mid-twentieth century, serves as a reminder that great wines have the power to connect past and present, creating memorable experiences for every generation around the table.

Crafted for Sharing

The 2022 vintage is an elegant blend of 78% Merlot and 22% Cabernet Sauvignon, bringing together generosity, balance and refinement.

Rich aromas of ripe black and red fruits are complemented by subtle notes of vanilla and spice. On the palate, silky textures and finely integrated tannins create a harmonious expression that is both approachable and sophisticated.

Recently awarded 91 points by Wine Enthusiast, the wine was recognized for its ripe fruit character, blackcurrant flavors, tobacco nuances and long finish.

Why It Belongs at the Thanksgiving Table

Thanksgiving is a celebration of diversity, bringing together a wide variety of flavors, generations and traditions around a single meal.

Mouton Cadet Cuvée Héritage complements this spirit of togetherness with:

Generous fruit flavors that pair naturally with roast turkey and cranberry dishes.

Refined tannins that enhance stuffing, gravy and roasted vegetables.

Delicate spice notes that echo the seasonal aromas of Thanksgiving cuisine.

A balanced and versatile profile that accompanies the entire meal, from the welcome toast to the last shared stories around the table.

Like Thanksgiving itself, the wine is about harmony: bringing different elements together to create something greater than the sum of its parts.

A Legacy of Transmission

Since 1930, Mouton Cadet has expressed Baron Philippe de Rothschild's ambition to share the richness of Bordeaux and the emotion of wine tasting with wine lovers around the world.

Today, that vision continues through a commitment to quality, sustainability and respect for terroirs. Mouton Cadet Cuvée Héritage reflects this philosophy by honoring the past while embracing the expectations of modern wine drinkers.

More than a Bordeaux wine, it is a symbol of continuity, celebrating the knowledge, passion and craftsmanship that are transmitted from one generation to the next.

"My grandfather, Baron Philippe de Rothschild, created Mouton Cadet with a pioneering spirit and a desire to share the richness of Bordeaux with a wider audience. Today, carrying that vision forward means remaining true to what he began while allowing it to live with each new generation. In France, as in America at Thanksgiving, gathering around the table is a special moment when stories, traditions and a love of sharing are passed from one generation to the next. Mouton Cadet Cuvée Héritage is an expression of that continuity, a wine rooted in our history and created to be shared around today's tables."

Philippe Sereys de Rothschild,

Chairman and CEO of Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA.

Availability

Mouton Cadet Cuvée Héritage 2022 is available at selected wine retailers, fine dining establishments and online wine merchants across the United States.

Suggested Retail Price: 25,99 $ per 750ml bottle.

MOUTON CADET: A UNIQUE MODEL IN BORDEAUX

Since its creation in 1930 by Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Mouton Cadet has maintained a privileged relationship with its winegrowers, built on trust and collaboration. This distinctive approach is strengthened every day through close cooperation between the technical team of seven oenologists and the Mouton Cadet community of winegrowers. From vine pruning to winemaking in each grower's cellar, every stage is carried out jointly in accordance with a strict set of specifications.

This unique operating model was formally recognized through the Fair for Life certification awarded to Mouton Cadet Red starting with the 2022 vintage. Among other commitments, this certification guarantees multi-year contracts, personalized support, and fair remuneration for each winegrower. It also promotes sustainable viticultural practices that benefit the planet and provides greater transparency for consumers.

BARON PHILIPPE DE ROTHSCHILD

Communication Department

communication@bphr.com

Please enjoy responsibly.

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