Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Announces 1-for-48 Reverse Stock Split to be Effective on November 12, 2026

1-for-48 Reverse Stock Split Intended to Support Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement for Continued Listing

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, today announced a 1-for-48 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. The reverse stock split will become effective at 12:01 a.m. ET on November 12, 2026. The common stock of the Company is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the same symbol "ARAI" when the market opens on November 12, 2026, with the new CUSIP number 04272H303.

The reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of the Company's common stock to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from approximately 68,773,551 shares pre-reverse split to approximately 1,432,782 shares post-reverse split.

The number of authorized common shares and the par value per share will remain unchanged. As a result of the reverse stock split, every 48 shares of the Company's pre-reverse split common stock will be combined and reclassified into one share of common stock. Proportionate voting rights and other rights of such holders will not be affected by the reverse stock split. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split, and all such fractional interests held by stockholders of record will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of shares of common stock.

In accordance with the terms of the Company's outstanding preferred stock, warrants, equity incentive plans and applicable award agreements, the number of shares underlying outstanding preferred stock, warrants and equity awards will be proportionately adjusted, and any conversion and exercise prices will be proportionately adjusted, to reflect the reverse stock split.

The Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company, is acting as exchange agent for the reverse stock split and will send instructions to stockholders of record regarding the exchange of certificates for common stock, if any, for uncertificated shares of common stock. Stockholders owning shares via a broker or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split, subject to the brokers' particular processes, and generally will not be required to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split.

Additional information regarding this reverse stock split will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the SEC on or about the date hereof.

"The reverse split will complete the drive to bring Arrive Ai back into compliance with the three Nasdaq deficiencies that were previously not in good standing. While this was not a fun exercise, it was in the interest of the company and our shareholder community for us to regain compliance so that we are able to move forward positively and with the best hope and expectation, optimally capitalizing and operating the business." "I know that we will be unbridled going forward!" said Dan O'Toole, CEO of Arrive AI.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-announces-1-for-48-reverse-stock-split-to-be-effective-1248596