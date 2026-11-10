Lainiq Launches Loan Comparison and Calculator Website for Finnish Consumers

The new Finnish-language site compares offers from 17 Finnish lenders and brokers, calculates what a loan costs each month and in total, and explains the terms behind the price of credit.

VAALA, FI / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Lainiq, a Finnish-language loan comparison and loan calculator website for consumers in Finland, launched today. At launch, Lainiq lists 17 lenders and loan brokers, calculates loan costs and covers loan types from consumer loans to boat loans across 60 pages.

Loan types and amounts on dedicated pages

Lainiq organises its comparisons by loan type. The loan types with their own pages and comparison tables include consumer loans (kulutusluotto), quick loans (pikalaina), car loans (autolaina), motorcycle loans (moottoripyörälaina), renovation loans (remonttilaina), boat loans (venelaina), travel loans (matkalaina) and debt consolidation loans (yhdistelylaina). Lainiq also publishes separate pages for loan amounts of 1,000, 2,000, 10,000, 20,000 and 30,000 euros.

Alongside the comparison tables, Lainiq publishes guides on loan types and a glossary of 48 Finnish lending terms.

How the comparison tables are presented

Each comparison table lists the amount range, the repayment term range and the cost figures each lender or loan broker publishes, such as the effective annual rate and the nominal rate. Lainiq shows the lenders and loan brokers side by side and marks each row as either a lender or a loan broker. Users may continue to the lender's or loan broker's website to review the application process and final terms.

Lainiq displays a lender's figures only after they have been checked against the lender's own published pages; where no checked figure exists, the row refers to the lender's terms instead. Lainiq's comparison does not cover every loan available on the Finnish market.

Calculators for loan costs

Lainiq offers calculators including a loan calculator, an interest calculator, a car loan calculator, a mortgage calculator and a student loan calculator. They show monthly payments, interest and the total amount repaid based on the figures the user enters. Lainiq presents every calculator result as an estimate.

About Lainiq

Lainiq is a Finnish-language loan comparison and loan calculator website based in Vaala, Finland. Lainiq lists 17 lenders and loan brokers, calculates loan costs and publishes guides and a glossary of Finnish lending terms. Lainiq does not provide loans or make credit decisions; final eligibility, pricing, terms and credit decisions are determined by the individual lender.

Media Contact

Organization: Lainiq

Contact Person Name: Olavi Laine

Website: https://lainiq.fi/

Email: asiakaspalvelu@lainiq.fi

City: Vaala

Country: Finland

SOURCE: Lainiq

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lainiq-launches-loan-comparison-and-calculator-website-for-finnish-con-1249347