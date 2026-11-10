Zhariff Zabidi Releases Calibration Intelligence: The Intelligence of Knowing What the Moment Requires

Engineer and energy-finance professional presents calibration intelligence as the missing link between understanding a situation and choosing the response it requires

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Zhariff Zabidi, a petroleum engineer and author, has released "Calibration Intelligence: The Intelligence of Knowing What the Moment Requires." The book proposes calibration intelligence as a "missing intelligence" alongside cognitive intelligence (IQ) and emotional intelligence (EQ): the judgment to recognize which response a situation requires, how strongly to apply it and when to change course.

In Zhariff's framework, cognitive ability supports analysis and problem-solving, while emotional intelligence supports understanding and managing emotions. Calibration intelligence addresses how those abilities are applied in context. A person may understand a problem and recognize the emotions involved, yet still struggle to decide whether to act, wait, persist or reconsider.

"We're taught to work harder and think smarter, but how do we know when to change our approach?" said Zhariff. "I wrote this book to help readers recognize when a strength has stopped serving them, and to decide what the moment actually calls for."

The framework draws on Zhariff's work in petroleum engineering and energy finance, where forecasts depend on assumptions that must be reassessed as evidence changes. A temporary decline in a well's production does not necessarily justify rewriting its long-term forecast; a financial projection is only as useful as its assumptions about performance and risk. The book brings that attention to context, patterns and changing conditions into everyday decisions.

Yin and Yang provide a practical way to consider complementary responses. Yang emphasizes action, assertion and forward movement; Yin emphasizes receptivity, reflection and restraint. The appropriate balance changes with the situation. A stalled project may require a decisive next step, while a tense conversation may require listening before responding.

Through personal stories and practical frameworks, the book helps readers:

Recognize when persistence, patience or confidence starts working against them.

Distinguish a temporary setback from a recurring pattern that needs attention.

Choose when to act, listen, set a boundary or change direction.

"Discipline and flexibility, ambition and contentment, confidence and humility are all strengths," Zhariff said. "The skill is knowing which one the moment requires."

Published October 22, 2026, "Calibration Intelligence" is the first book in the Calibration Intelligence Series and is available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback and Kindle editions. Learn more at zhariffzabidi.com.

About Zhariff Zabidi

Zhariff Zabidi is a Malaysian American author, petroleum engineer, Realtor, investor and entrepreneur based in the Dallas area. He serves as First Vice President-Petroleum Engineer in energy finance. Born in Kuala Lumpur, he holds a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M University and an MBA in finance from the University of Texas at Dallas. The book reflects his personal views, not those of his employers.

Media Contact

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SOURCE: Zhariff Zabidi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/zhariff-zabidi-releases-calibration-intelligence-the-intelligence-of-knowing-what-the-mom-1249344