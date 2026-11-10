Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - The Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing clear and ethical public policy, research, and education related to emerging technologies, participated in the U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC) 2026 Fall Member Meeting in Overland Park, Kansas, where DSA's Senior Policy Advisor Molly Woodman joined industry leaders for a roundtable discussion on stablecoin adoption, operational readiness, and the evolving U.S. payments landscape.





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The roundtable, titled "Stablecoins," examined the practical considerations for how regulated financial institutions want to participate in the stablecoin ecosystem. Woodman was joined by Anthony Serio, Co-founder and COO of 7T World; Mark Graves, CEO of 7T World; and Peter Tapling, Managing Director of PTap Advisory. The interactive discussion focused on what financial institutions need to consider as stablecoins become more prominent, including the operational, risk management, and regulatory requirements that may arise. Panelists explored where stablecoin settlement can complement or compete with existing payment rails and what the upcoming implementation of the GENIUS Act means for financial institutions.

Participants also assessed the infrastructure and internal capabilities required for financial institutions to responsibly adopt blockchain-based payment solutions. A central theme was the importance of ensuring that fraud prevention, compliance, and operational safeguards evolve alongside faster payment capabilities.

"Much of the conversation came back to making sure fraud prevention and risk controls can move as fast as the technology does, and I think institutions that start approaching this now will be in a strong position to participate responsibly as the market matures," said Woodman.

The three-day FPC Fall Member Meeting brought together representatives from financial institutions, the Federal Reserve, fintech companies, and technology providers to examine the future of faster payments in the United States. Sessions addressed fraud and sanctions risks in real-time payments, broader adoption of instant payment systems, 24/7 settlement and liquidity management, stablecoin fees, and tokenized deposits.

DSA's participation reflects its commitment to advancing informed industry dialogue and practical approaches to emerging financial technologies that support responsible innovation, regulatory clarity, and the integration of digital assets into the broader financial system.

About the Digital Sovereignty Alliance

The Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA) is a nonprofit social welfare organization committed to advocating for public policies that support ethical innovation in decentralized technologies, blockchain, cryptocurrency, Web3, and artificial intelligence. DSA conducts research, organizes educational events, and promotes policies that prioritize public welfare and digital sovereignty.

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