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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 18:06 Uhr
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Alpha Development and Taurus HCD Sign Strategic Partnership to Lead Brand and Marketing Across Full Project Portfolio

Alpha Development and Taurus HCD Sign Strategic Partnership to Lead Brand and Marketing Across Full Project Portfolio

The long-term agreement moves human insight, branding, and marketing from the sales stage to the planning stage, as Saudi buyers gain more choice than ever.

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Development and Taurus HCD have signed a brand, marketing and sales partnership that brings an understanding of people across Alpha Development's portfolio from the first concept, shaping how projects are planned, positioned, sold and lived in.

The partnership responds to rising competition in real estate, where brand and marketing usually arrive at the end. This partnership reverses that order: Taurus will work with Alpha Development from day one, turning research into decisions on positioning, development phasing, and experience.

"We believe real estate development goes beyond building projects. It is about shaping opportunities and creating integrated communities," said Hatim Mouminah, CEO and Vice Chairman, Alpha Development. "By integrating our expertise, we transform opportunities into viable mixed-use destinations, optimize asset use, and strategically position our projects. This partnership combines our development capabilities with strategic market insights to create sustainable value."

"A place is only as good as its understanding of the people it is built for," said Ziad Jarrar, CEO and Founding Partner, Taurus HCD. "That understanding has to start before the master plan. It then runs through brand, marketing, and sales, and pays off when someone moves in or visits and feels they belong."

Taurus will lead brand strategy, marketing, and sales conversion across Alpha Development's corporate brand and portfolio. A model for standing out in a crowded market: understanding people first and building for them at every stage.

About Alpha Development
A Saudi master developer with +30 years of experience in real estate, specializing in development management, design, financing, and project execution.

Website
LinkedIn
X: @alphadevsa
Instagram: @alphadev.sa

About Taurus HCD
A Saudi human-centered consultancy, specializing in destination marketing and brand experiences, combining research, brand strategy, and experience design to create propositions rooted in human needs.

Website
LinkedIn
X: @taurus_hcd
Instagram: @taurus_hcd

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alpha-development-and-taurus-hcd-sign-strategic-partnership-to-lead-brand-and-marketing-across-full-project-portfolio-302935243.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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