iPronics Names Jim Theodoras as VP Product

Optical communications veteran joins executive team with over 30 years of technical, product, and business leadership

VALENCIA, Spain and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPronics, a pioneer in silicon photonics-based Optical Circuit Switching (OCS) for AI infrastructure, today announced the appointment of optical industry veteran Jim Theodoras as Vice President of Product. Reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Daniel Pérez-López, Theodoras will lead iPronics' global product organization, including product definition, roadmap planning, strategy, product marketing, and field applications engineering.

In this role, Theodoras will work alongside Vivek Sarathy, who transitions to Vice President of Systems & AI Network Architecture to focus on key customers' network architectures and deep technical integration for next-generation AI workloads.

Theodoras will be based out of iPronics' new Santa Clara office, spearheading the company's North American executive presence, customer engagement, and field support team in Silicon Valley.

"Joining iPronics at this inflection point in dedicated AI infrastructure is an incredible opportunity," said Jim Theodoras, Vice President of Product at iPronics. "Silicon photonics-based Optical Circuit Switching is essential to solving the bandwidth, power, and latency bottlenecks of modern AI clusters. iPronics' core technology leadership and deep engagement with tier-one strategic customers put us in a prime position to define the future of high-performance optical interconnects. I look forward to steering our product direction to better help our customers scale their AI platforms more efficiently."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim to our executive team," said Daniel Pérez-López, Co-founder and CEO of iPronics. "Jim brings an extraordinary combination of deep technical domain expertise in photonics and switch platforms with a proven track record of scaling transformative optical products to high-volume market adoption. His product leadership will be invaluable as we accelerate the deployment of our programmable OCS platforms across global AI optimized data centers."

"Jim's appointment greatly enhances our presence in Silicon Valley and solidifies our commitment to North American hyperscale and enterprise customers," said Peter Zhou, Board Director. "His extensive background, strong industry reputation, and deep connections across the ecosystem make him the ideal leader to drive our product strategy and customer partnerships from the heart of the tech industry."

To support its global commercial rollout, iPronics is expanding its advanced development center in Valencia, Spain, scaling supply chain and manufacturing operations in Taiwan, and building out its executive, sales, and customer engineering teams in Santa Clara, California.

About Jim Theodoras

Jim Theodoras is an accomplished optical communications leader with over 30 years of experience spanning electronics, classical and integrated optics, silicon photonics, and high-speed data center architectures. Throughout his career, he has built a strong reputation for bringing complex technologies from R&D to commercial scale while establishing trust-based relationships with strategic customer executives and senior technologists. Holding 30 telecommunications patents, Theodoras is a past President of the Ethernet Alliance and former Optical Communications Liaison Editor for IEEE Communications Magazine. His executive track record includes serving as VP of Product Development at Scintil Photonics, VP of R&D USA at HGGenuine, VP of Global Business Development at ADVA Optical Networking, and Senior Hardware Manager & Technical Leader at Cisco Systems, along with earlier engineering roles at Monterey Networks, Alcatel, IMRA America, and Texas Instruments. He holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Dayton and an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas.

ABOUT IPRONICS

iPronics is a pioneer in optical connectivity solutions for AI data centers, delivering a rack-ready optical circuit switching (OCS) platform built on silicon photonics. Its flagship product, iPronics ONE, provides programmable optical connectivity within and across racks for dynamic AI infrastructure. With integrated control, telemetry, and APIs, iPronics ONE enables real-time reconfiguration to improve GPU utilization, reduce energy consumption, and scale without costly network overhauls. Founded in 2019 as a spin-off from Universitat Politècnica de València, iPronics is backed by strategic and financial investors, including NVIDIA, Maverick Silicon, Light Street Capital, Triatomic Capital, Bosch Ventures, Catalight Capital, European Innovation Council Fund, The Tate Family Trust, Fine Structure Ventures, Build Collective, Criteria Venture Tech, Amadeus Capital Partners, and others. For more information, visit www.ipronics.com.

Media Contacts

ipronics@voxuspr.com

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