Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft's Lighthouse Software Group Acquires Vertex Systems

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and long-term development of vertical market software businesses, today announced the acquisition of the business of Vertex Systems ("Vertex"), a US-based provider of integrated, cloud and on-premise software for intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) agencies, rehabilitation services and non-profits, from Dura Software. The acquisition was completed through Lighthouse Software Group, one of Valsoft's operating groups.

Founded in 1981 and based in Ohio, United States, Vertex has spent more than four decades building software for IDD agencies, rehabilitation services and non-profits. Its integrated suite covers billing, case management, electronic visit verification (EVV), time and attendance, payroll and financial management built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, through products including Case Manager, Billing Manager, Client Payroll Manager, Vocational Time Manager and EVV.

Vertex serves IDD agencies, rehabilitation services, non-profits, healthcare and rehabilitation facilities, government agencies, municipalities and counties, and private agencies.

With this acquisition, Lighthouse Software Group complements its existing vocational rehabilitation portfolio, adding a platform that IDD agencies and vocational rehabilitation providers rely on for billing, EVV, payroll and case management.

"Vertex has spent more than four decades earning the trust of IDD agencies with software that genuinely simplifies their day-to-day work. We are thrilled to welcome the Vertex team to the Valsoft family and look forward to supporting their continued growth and their mission of helping agencies spend more time on the people they serve," said Antoine Sauvé, Investment Partner at Valsoft Corporation.

"Joining Valsoft gives Vertex a long-term partner and the resources to keep investing in the software our agencies depend on every day. Valsoft's decentralized model and long-term approach allow us to stay focused on our customers and keep our team in place. Our commitment to the agencies we serve stays the same, and we will keep building tools that help them focus on the people in their care," said Melissa Harris, VP Operations at Vertex.

Vertex will continue to operate autonomously, with the Vertex team leading the business. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will join Lighthouse Software Group, one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, benefiting from shared expertise, operational support, and long-term investment, while preserving its entrepreneurial culture and strong customer focus.

Valsoft was represented internally by Louis-Philippe Lacasse (Senior Legal Counsel), Pamela Romero (VP, Paralegal Services), and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal).

About Vertex

Founded in 1981 in Ohio, Vertex Systems has spent more than four decades building software for intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) agencies, rehabilitation services and non-profits. Its integrated platform covers billing, case management, EVV, time and attendance, payroll and financial management built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

For more information, please visit: www.vertexsystems.com

About Lighthouse Software Group

Lighthouse Software Group acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. As one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, Lighthouse invests in established businesses and fosters an entrepreneurial environment that positions each company as a leader in its industry, while providing long-term support and the operational expertise needed to sustain that growth.

For more information, please visit: www.lighthousesoftwaregroup.com

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact

Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

communications@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/valsofts-lighthouse-software-group-acquires-vertex-systems-1249417