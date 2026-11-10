Founded by a 30-year Mercedes-Benz, Škoda and Audi after-sales veteran, the Jogeshwari West workshop thanks its clients for a milestone built on no-waiting service, transparent pricing, doorstep pickup and drop, and meticulous engineering.

Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - 3C Automotive, the luxury car service and repair workshop founded by veteran after-sales specialist Sabir Shaikh, has crossed 500 clients within a short span of opening its doors in Jogeshwari West, Mumbai. The team is marking the milestone by thanking every client who has entrusted the workshop with their vehicles.

The company says the milestone reflects a steady rise in demand from owners of top-end cars across Mumbai who want a private garage experience, with work carried out with the care that high-value vehicles demand.

According to the company, its clients are largely owners of high-value vehicles who place as much weight on discretion as on engineering precision. It attributes the steady growth in its client base to four practices followed since opening: work by appointment without queues, estimates explained before any job begins, collection and return of vehicles from clients' homes or offices, and repairs aimed at being completed right the first time.

"Crossing 500 clients in such a short time is a moment of gratitude for all of us at 3C Automotive," said Sabir Shaikh, Founder of 3C Automotive. "Every client who hands us the keys to a car they love is placing enormous trust in us. This milestone belongs to them, and to a team that treats every vehicle as if it were their own."

Photo 1 - Sabir Shaikh, Founder of 3C Automotive, with his Best After Sales awards (Shaman Mercedes, 2019; Audi Mumbai South, 2022). Photo courtesy of 3C Automotive.

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Photo 2 - The service bay at 3C Automotive, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai, equipped for mechanical, electrical, body and detailing work. Photo courtesy of 3C Automotive.

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"Owners of high-end cars do not want to be kept waiting, and they do not want surprises on the bill," Mr Shaikh said. "They want their car collected, repaired perfectly and returned on time, with every rupee accounted for. That is the standard we hold ourselves to on every single job, whether it is a routine service or a complex repair."

Celebrating the milestone

To mark the 500-client milestone, the 3C Automotive team is celebrating at its Jogeshwari West workshop and has dedicated the achievement to its clients. Mr Shaikh also thanked his technicians and support staff, whose attention to detail, he said, has made the workshop's reputation possible. The company says the milestone has strengthened its resolve to keep standards uncompromising as more owners of luxury vehicles across Mumbai seek a private, trusted alternative for servicing, repairs and detailing.

Vehicle owners seeking further information, or wishing to arrange servicing, repairs or doorstep pickup, can contact 3C Automotive on +91 98676 69899. The workshop is located at Universal Cubical, E Wing, Shop No. 1 & 2, Amrut Nagar, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai 400102. Doorstep pickup and drop can be arranged at the time of booking.

About 3C Automotive

3C Automotive is a Mumbai-based luxury car service and repair workshop founded by Sabir Shaikh, an automotive after-sales professional with more than 30 years of experience at authorised Mercedes-Benz, Škoda and Audi dealerships and a two-time Best After Sales award winner. Located in Jogeshwari West, the workshop provides maintenance, mechanical and electrical repairs, body repairs and painting, wheel rim painting, paint protection film, ceramic coating, polishing and sanitisation for luxury and premium vehicles, with doorstep pickup and drop. The company has served more than 500 clients.

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