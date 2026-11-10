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WKN: A41Z3Y | ISIN: GB00BT66KP92 | Ticker-Symbol:
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CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.11.2026 18:36 Uhr
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Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

For immediate release

10 November 2026

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased a total of 166 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 512 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

155,266,941 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

110,535,689 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

265,802,630 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

The figure of 155,266,941 which is the total number of voting rights in the Company following the transaction, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.