Special Optics Introduces Purpose-Built Microscope Objectives for Quantum Applications

DENVILLE, N.J., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Optics, a leading manufacturer of precision optical systems, announced the launch of the Q-Series off-the-shelf microscope objectives built specifically for quantum applications. Unlike repurposed catalog optics, the Q-Series is designed to meet the precision, stability, and flexibility that quantum environments demand.

The Q-Series addresses the majority of real-world quantum use cases, including neutral-atom and cold-atom experiments, without requiring long custom lead times. The platform supports multiple atom species, including rubidium, strontium, barium, and ytterbium, and features precise color correction across multiple laser wavelengths to address evolving experimental and research requirements. High laser power enables users to manipulate more atoms at a time, allowing research teams to confidently move from concept validation to scaled experimentation.

Developed through more than a decade of collaboration with leading quantum research institutions, the Q-Series translates proven custom designs into an off-the-shelf platform for quantum researchers and system developers.

"Researchers have traditionally had to choose between repurposed catalog optics and lengthy custom development cycles," said Craig Fitzgerald, director of business development, Special Optics. "The Q-Series changes that by providing the first off-the-shelf objective platform built for quantum applications, enabling academic labs and quantum technology companies to reduce lead times and experimental risk."

Learn more about the Q-Series Objectives at this link .

About Special Optics

Special Optics (a Navitar company) is part of AMETEK, Inc.'s Ultra Precision Technologies Division. The company designs and manufactures custom optical systems and components for life sciences, semiconductor inspection, industrial imaging, aerospace, defense, and advanced research applications. With expertise in optical design, engineering, and precision manufacturing, Special Optics delivers innovative solutions that solve complex imaging and photonics challenges. For information, visit www.navitar.com/specialoptics .

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of approximately $9 billion. For more information, visit www.ametek.com .

Media Contact: sales.specialoptics@ametek.com

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