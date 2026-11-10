Adam Foundation appoints Dr Astrid Bonfield CBE as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced philanthropy leader joins the Foundation to advance its work across education, opportunity, civic engagement and community development

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adam Foundation has announced the appointment of Dr Astrid Bonfield CBE as its Chief Executive Officer, marking an important new chapter in the Foundation's development and its ambitions to expand its impact across communities in Britain.

Dr Bonfield brings extensive experience in philanthropic leadership, having held senior roles with organisations including the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust, Vision Catalyst Fund, the Aga Khan Foundation and Malaria No More UK.

Her appointment comes as the Adam Foundation looks to strengthen its partnerships, develop its programmes and build on its work to expand opportunity, encourage meaningful dialogue and support greater participation in civic and community life.

The Foundation's activities include the Avicenna Foundation, which supports emerging leaders through education, mentoring and access to networks, alongside the Community Exchange Hub and Adam Hub. Together, these initiatives reflect a commitment to bringing people and communities together, developing talent and creating opportunities for lasting social impact.

Safwan Adam, founder of the Adam Foundation, said:

"Britain is a country that has given me enormous opportunities, both personally and professionally. I believe strongly in its future, and in the responsibility that those of us who have benefited from those opportunities have to give something back.

"The Adam Foundation is about putting that belief into practice, investing in people, bringing communities together and helping create opportunities for the next generation. We want to make a meaningful contribution to the country and the communities that have helped shape us.

"Astrid brings exceptional experience, judgement and a real understanding of how philanthropy can deliver lasting change. I am delighted to welcome her as Chief Executive Officer and look forward to working together to build on the Foundation's ambitions."

Dr Astrid Bonfield CBE, Chief Executive Officer of the Adam Foundation, said:

"I am delighted to be joining the Adam Foundation at such an exciting stage in its development. There is a clear ambition to make a meaningful and lasting difference by investing in people, supporting opportunity and creating spaces for constructive dialogue and collaboration.

"What particularly attracted me to the Foundation is its commitment to working across communities and generations, and its willingness to develop partnerships that can bring new perspectives, expertise and ideas together.

"I look forward to working with Safwan, the Foundation's partners and the wider team to build on the work already underway and help translate that ambition into lasting impact."

The appointment will support the Foundation's next phase of development, including strengthening its existing initiatives, building relationships with institutions and partners, and identifying new opportunities to advance education, social cohesion and civic engagement.

Notes to editors

About the Adam Foundation

The Adam Foundation is a philanthropic organisation committed to expanding opportunity, strengthening communities and supporting meaningful dialogue and civic participation. Its work includes initiatives such as the Avicenna Foundation, Community Exchange Hub and Adam Hub, alongside partnerships designed to advance education, leadership and lasting social impact.

About Dr Astrid Bonfield CBE

Dr Astrid Bonfield CBE is an experienced leader in philanthropy and public benefit. Her career includes leadership roles with the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust, Vision Catalyst Fund, the Aga Khan Foundation and Malaria No More UK.

info@adamfoundation.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adam-foundation-appoints-dr-astrid-bonfield-cbe-as-chief-executive-officer-302935290.html