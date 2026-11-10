New capability lets departments compete on combined steps, with standings that update automatically from the activity employees already track

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Team Cross Fit today announced Team Step Challenges, a new capability that lets companies run step challenges between departments and teams, with live leaderboards that update automatically as employees move. Instead of tracking steps person by person, Team Step Challenges adds each participant's shared activity to a team total, so challenges are measured at the group level.

Individual step goals are a common part of workplace wellness programs, and they are typically tracked one employee at a time. Team Step Challenges measures progress by team instead. Walks to meetings, lunchtime walks, or evening runs that an employee chooses to share are added to their team's total, and colleagues can follow their group's progress together.

How Team Step Challenges works

Teams are set up by HR: Administrators create a challenge from the employer dashboard, choose the participating teams or departments, and set the time frame, such as a week or a month.

Administrators create a challenge from the employer dashboard, choose the participating teams or departments, and set the time frame, such as a week or a month. Steps sync automatically: Steps that employees choose to share sync from their connected health apps and compatible wearable devices, with no manual logging required.

Steps that employees choose to share sync from their connected health apps and compatible wearable devices, with no manual logging required. Standings update throughout the day: A live leaderboard shows each team's combined total and current place.

A live leaderboard shows each team's combined total and current place. Milestones appear in an activity feed: The feed notes events such as a team moving into first place or a challenge being completed.

The feed notes events such as a team moving into first place or a challenge being completed. Results can be rewarded: Companies can attach points to the challenge that employees redeem for perks such as wellness days, team lunches, or company merchandise.

For HR and people teams

Team Step Challenges is managed from the same employer dashboard HR teams use for other Team Cross Fit programs. Because activity data comes in automatically, administrators do not need to compile spreadsheets or verify self-reported totals. Aggregate analytics show participation and completion by team, which administrators can use when planning future challenges and wellness initiatives.

Privacy at the team level

Team Step Challenges uses the same privacy controls as the rest of the Team Cross Fit platform. Employees decide whether to connect a supported health service and which activity they share, and they can change those permissions at any time. Leaderboards show combined team progress, and employers see aggregate engagement data rather than individual health data.

Availability

Team Step Challenges is available now to organizations using Team Cross Fit. HR teams can launch a team challenge from the employer dashboard, and employees can take part once they join their company's program and connect a supported health app or wearable device.

More information about Team Step Challenges and other challenge formats is available on the Team Cross Fit challenges page and at teamcrossfit.com.

About Team Cross Fit

Team Cross Fit is a connected employee wellness platform for HR and people teams. Based in Wilmington, Delaware, the company connects the health apps and devices employees already use with company wellness programs, challenges, and rewards. Employees choose what activity data they share, and employers receive aggregate data on program engagement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323174