DQS Holding GmbH: DQS certifies Samsung Display's automotive cybersecurity management

DQS certifies Samsung Display's automotive cybersecurity management

Samsung Display achieves ISO/SAE 21434 certification and an ENX VCS label following independent assessments by DQS.

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FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany and YONGIN, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DQS has completed independent assessments of Samsung Display's automotive cybersecurity management, resulting in ISO/SAE 21434 certification and an ENX Vehicle Cyber Security (VCS) label. The achievement provides automotive customers with independent evidence of the company's processes for managing cybersecurity risks within the assessed scope.

The achievement was recognized at a ceremony at Samsung Display's headquarters in Yongin, Republic of Korea. Ingo M. Rübenach, CEO of DQS Group, and Alex Chi, Global Transportation Division Head and Managing Director of DQS Korea LLC, attended alongside Yoo Kyung-Jin, Corporate Executive Vice President at Samsung Display.

"The transition to software-defined vehicles changes what automotive manufacturers expect from their suppliers. Cybersecurity has to be part of how an organization develops products, takes decisions and responds to new risks. Through these assessments, Samsung Display has demonstrated a structured approach to these responsibilities. I expect Samsung Display's technological competitiveness, combined with its proven cybersecurity reliability, to meet the demands of global automakers and further strengthen its competitiveness in the next-generation mobility market," says Ingo M. Rübenach.

Cybersecurity for automotive applications

Samsung Display is expanding its automotive OLED business. According to the company, it has established a cybersecurity management system for automotive products, with dedicated personnel and processes to monitor and address potential risks.

Yoo Kyung-Jin, Corporate Executive Vice President at Samsung Display, says: "In the era of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), cybersecurity is an important factor underpinning product competitiveness. We will solidify our leadership in the mobility display market by providing OLED products that meet the stringent security standards required by automotive manufacturers and consumers."

Independent evidence for automotive customers

ISO/SAE 21434 defines engineering requirements for managing cybersecurity risks in the electrical and electronic systems of road vehicles. It addresses the product lifecycle, from development and production through operation, maintenance and decommissioning.

ENX VCS, an assessment scheme developed by the ENX Association, is based on ISO/SAE 21434 and evaluates suppliers' vehicle cybersecurity management systems. Successful audit results form the basis for an ENX VCS label. Assessment results can be shared with authorized business partners through the ENX Portal, providing a common basis for evaluating suppliers' cybersecurity management capabilities.

About Samsung Display

Samsung Display Co., Ltd. develops and manufactures OLED and QD-OLED display panels for smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, TVs, wearables and vehicles. The company was established in 2012 through the integration of Samsung's display businesses and is headquartered in Yongin, Korea. It has around 54,000 employees and operates campuses in Korea, Vietnam, India and China.

DQS - Leveraging Quality, Driving Success.

DQS empowers organizations worldwide to build trust, drive innovation, and achieve sustainable growth by certifying the future of business. Founded in 1985, DQS has grown into a global leader in the assessment and certification of management systems, with a team of 3,000 highly qualified auditors delivering over 130,000 audit days per year. Through internationally recognized certifications across 200+ standards, DQS helps businesses manage risks, ensure compliance, and unlock new opportunities in an evolving regulatory and business landscape.

Thinking beyond compliance, DQS is a trusted partner for digitalization, automation, and sustainability leadership. The company's expertise covers a wide range of areas, spanning from cybersecurity and AI governance to ESG compliance, supply chain management, medical device safety, and future mobility, delivering real value to industries in their pursuit of resilient, sustainable, and intelligent systems. By leveraging advanced auditing methodologies, predictive analytics, and real-time insights, DQS supports organizations to future-proof their operations while demonstrating their commitment to excellence and responsible business practices.

For more information, visit www.dqsglobal.com

Press contact:

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DQS Holding GmbH

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60433 Frankfurt am Main

Tel.: +49 69 95427-270

E-Mail: amsal.alihodzic@dqs.de

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