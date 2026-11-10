The Best Arm Lift in Oklahoma is Done by Dr. Nuveen

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Dr. Erik J. Nuveen, M.D., D.M.D., a triple-board-certified cosmetic surgeon at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates, performs one of the best arm lift surgeries, also known as brachioplasty, in Oklahoma City. During the surgery, he makes sure to address excess skin and tissue from the upper arms after significant weight loss. His background in general cosmetic surgery, facial cosmetic surgery, and oral and maxillofacial surgery, combined with experience performing more than 27,000 major cosmetic surgeries, distinguishes his professional record.

What Makes Dr. Nuveen Different in Arm Lift Surgery?

Dr. Nuveen is certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. His multidisciplinary training and surgical experience provide a broad foundation for evaluating cosmetic concerns and developing individualized treatment plans.

For arm lift patients, his experience is especially relevant for addressing the contour changes that can follow massive weight loss. He completed a fellowship in general cosmetic surgery and brings extensive experience in body-contouring procedures. His approach may also allow appropriately selected patients to combine an arm lift with other procedures during one surgical session, while reducing the need for separate anesthesia events.

Rather than using the same surgical plan for every patient, Dr. Nuveen tailors brachioplasty based on the amount and location of excess skin and fat, the patient's skin quality, and the desired upper-arm contour.

How Dr. Nuveen Performs Brachioplasty in Oklahoma

Brachioplasty removes excess skin and tissue from the upper arms to create a firmer, more defined contour. Although some patients attribute sagging arms to excess fat, loose skin is often a significant contributor, particularly after substantial weight loss.

At Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates, the procedure typically involves an incision along the inner portion of the upper arm. The incision's length depends on the amount of excess skin and fat that needs to be removed. The surgeon removes the targeted tissue and may address the armpit area when additional tightening is necessary.

The primary techniques and surgical considerations include:

Inner upper-arm incision: The incision is placed along the inside of the arm to address loose skin while considering scar placement.

The incision is placed along the inside of the arm to address loose skin while considering scar placement. Excess skin removal: The surgeon removes redundant skin that contributes to a hanging or sagging appearance.

The surgeon removes redundant skin that contributes to a hanging or sagging appearance. Tissue and fat removal: Excess tissue and fat are addressed as needed to improve the arm's contour.

Excess tissue and fat are addressed as needed to improve the arm's contour. Extended treatment near the armpit: When appropriate, the surgical plan may include tightening excess tissue around the armpit.

The extent of correction depends on each patient's anatomy and the amount of skin laxity. Brachioplasty involves scarring, and the incision length and scar visibility vary according to the surgical approach and individual healing.

Before and after brachioplasty performed by Dr. Erik J. Nuveen at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates. Real patient result; individual results, scarring, and healing times may vary.

What to Expect During Arm Lift Surgery and Recovery

Arm lift surgery at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates typically takes 90 minutes to two hours and is performed under general anesthesia. Following surgery, patients may wear compression garments to support the healing process, and drain tubes may be used when indicated.

Many patients can expect about two to four days of downtime, although recovery needs vary by the extent of the procedure and individual healing. Discomfort is typically managed with oral medication during the first two to four days after surgery.

Initial recovery varies, and patients may experience swelling, tightness, discomfort, or temporary tingling. Patients are advised to avoid exercise and strenuous activity for at least six weeks and to follow their surgeon's instructions. Follow-up appointments allow the surgical team to monitor healing and address recovery concerns.

Candidates should discuss their medical history, expectations, potential complications, and recovery requirements with a qualified surgeon before proceeding.

Real Patient Experience

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates in Oklahoma City has received a 4.7-star Google rating with more than 700 reviews. Patients frequently describe the practice's consultation process and communication as a highlight of their experience.

One reviewer said, "Top-notch, comprehensive care from start to finish. Dr. Nuveen and his entire team take the time to truly listen to their patients' needs, thoroughly explain the care plan, and review all available options at every step of the process. Their attention to detail and commitment to patient comfort and confidence are exceptional."

Where to Find Dr. Nuveen for Arm Lift Surgery in Oklahoma

Dr. Nuveen performs cosmetic surgery at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates, located at 2100 NW 63rd St. in Oklahoma City. The practice offers consultations to evaluate upper-arm skin laxity, discuss incision placement and scarring, review recovery expectations and potential risks, and determine whether brachioplasty is appropriate for an individual's goals. Appointment requests can be made online or by calling (405) 842-6677.

About Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates is an Oklahoma City cosmetic surgery practice offering surgical and nonsurgical treatments for the face, breasts, and body, along with additional aesthetic services. The practice is led by triple-board-certified cosmetic surgeon Dr. Erik J. Nuveen.

Media Contact

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

Phone: 405-842-6677

Website: https://csaok.com/cosmetic-surgery-in-oklahoma-city/

SOURCE: Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-arm-lift-in-oklahoma-1249550