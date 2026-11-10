Madisonville Christmas Company Celebrates Huge Christmas Weekend at Both Texas Locations, November 14-15

Two Days of Holiday Giveaways, Designer Demonstrations, Special Deals, Santa Visits and Festive Entertainment in Madisonville and Plano

MADISONVILLE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / The holiday season is getting even brighter as Madisonville Christmas Company invites shoppers to a huge Christmas Weekend, Saturday, November 14, and Sunday, November 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both its Madisonville flagship destination and Plano pop-up location.

The two-day celebration will feature select deals up to 50% off, complimentary sweets and treats, all-day designer demonstrations and four exciting giveaways each day at each store, including a Christmas tree valued up to $1,500 and a holiday getaway to Madisonville's Yuletide Christmas casitas.

Four Giveaways Each Day at Both Stores

Guests can enter in store for four giveaways taking place each day, Saturday and Sunday, at both locations:

11 a.m.: Candle and spa gift package, valued up to $200

1 p.m.: Ornament Gift Set, valued up to $400

3 p.m.: Christmas tree, valued up to $1,500

5 p.m.: Two-night stay at the Yuletide Christmas casitas in Madisonville, including dinner at The Mantel, valued up to $500



No purchase necessary. Need not be present to win.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can also enjoy all-day designer demonstrations showcasing holiday decorating inspiration, complimentary samples of sweets and treats, and select deals up to 50% off on a limited assortment of merchandise.

Madisonville Flagship: A Christmas Destination

At the company's flagship store in Madisonville, Saturday's festivities will include Santa and Kids Club activities from noon to 4 p.m., offering families an extra dose of holiday magic.

The celebration continues Saturday evening with live music at The Mantel beginning at 7 p.m., creating an opportunity for visitors to extend their Christmas shopping trip into an evening getaway.

The Madisonville destination also offers holiday accommodations at the Yuletide Christmas casitas and dining at The Mantel, making it an ideal seasonal road trip for families, couples and Christmas enthusiasts.

Plano Pop-Up: Holiday Shopping and Family Fun

At the Plano pop-up, located at 5801 Preston Road in the former Weir's building, Saturday's celebration will feature a special live radio remote broadcast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Rick O'Bryan, STAR 102.1, DFW's Home for the Holidays.

On Sunday, November 15, Santa and Kids Club activities will take place from noon to 4 p.m., giving North Texas families an opportunity to celebrate the season together.

Both stores will offer the weekend's giveaways, designer demonstrations, complimentary samples and select deals up to 50% off throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Christmas Weekend Details

Dates: Saturday, November 14, and Sunday, November 15, 2026

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days

Locations: Madisonville Christmas Company flagship in Madisonville, Texas, and Plano pop-up at 5801 Preston Road, Plano, Texas

For additional information, visit www.madisonvillechristmas.com.

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Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Madisonville Christmas Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/madisonville-christmas-company-celebrates-huge-christmas-weekend-at-bo-1249553