Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - PFH Energy Solutions (BVI) Limited ("PFH") announces that, on March 9, 2026, it acquired units consisting of 60,366,667 common shares and 60,366,667 common share purchase warrants of Millennium Silver Corp. ("MSC" or the "Issuer") (TSXV: MSC). The units were acquired at a price of C$0.015 per unit for aggregate consideration of C$905,500.

Immediately before the acquisition, PFH did not own or exercise control or direction over any securities of MSC. Immediately after the acquisition, PFH owned 60,366,667 common shares and 60,366,667 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 13.83% of the MSC's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, approximately 24.29% on a partially diluted basis, and approximately 18.71% on a fully diluted basis. PFH acquired ownership of these securities but not control.

PFH acquired the securities as an investment. PFH may acquire or dispose of additional securities of MSC in the future depending on market prices and provided that any such acquisitions or dispositions will be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Since acquiring MSC shares on March 9, 2026, PFH has entered into a joint actor relationship with other investors. The joint actors came together to address several corporate governance issues they viewed as detrimental to their interests as shareholders in MSC after MSC filed a Notice of Meeting and Record Date for the AGM on April 29, 2026, to be held on June 30, 2026, with a record date of May 25, 2026 ("Joint Actor Event").

These concerns included MSC's director-election procedures, the application of its advance-notice provisions for shareholder nominations to the Board, the use of an omnibus shareholder resolution, and certain matters relating to the Issuer's exploration and development strategy. These matters contributed to the coordinated proxy-voting activities undertaken in connection with MSC's June 2026 Annual General Meeting, as further described in PFH's Early Warning Report.

At the time of the Joint Actor Event, PFH and the joint actors collectively held 129,672,620 common shares and 92,266,667 warrants or other convertible securities, representing approximately 29.7% of MSC's issued and outstanding common shares and 34.4% on a fully diluted basis. Since that time, neither PFH nor the joint actors have acquired or disposed of any MSC securities, whether through a new issuance, exercise of warrants or other convertible securities, an on-market transaction or otherwise.

The Early Warning Report contains additional information regarding PFH's acquisition and securityholding position as required under applicable securities laws. This news release and the corresponding Early Warning Report are being filed after the prescribed filing periods to remedy a historical filing omission.

A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under MSC's issuer profile on SEDAR+.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: PFH Energy Solutions (BVI) Limited

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