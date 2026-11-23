Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) ("Millennium Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of key field activities at its Silver Peak silver-gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. These activities include the high-resolution drone magnetic survey, installation of the water capture system and construction of drill pads. With these works complete, the site is now ready for the Company's planned resource-expansion diamond drilling program in early 2027.

The drone magnetic survey, conducted by SJ Geophysics Ltd. with field support from Zonge International Inc., has been completed. The survey covered approximately 420 line-kilometers at 50-metre and 25-metre line spacing. It was designed to map structures that host historic silver-gold mineralization at the past-producing Nivloc and 16-to-1 mines and to detect other similar structures that have potential for hosting silver-gold mineralization. Maps, 3D inversions and interpretation by SJ Geophysics are pending and are expected in the near term.

Water infrastructure works, designed and overseen by Robison Engineering Company, Inc., have also been completed. The system utilizes the Company's existing water rights at the Nivloc area to provide a reliable on-site water supply in support of exploration drilling.

Drill pad construction authorized under the Company's 43 CFR 3809 Exploration Notice has been completed. The Notice authorizes up to five drill pads and a minimum of 10 diamond-drill holes for the purpose of infilling and extending the known zone of silver-gold mineralization along approximately 900 m of the total 2.5 km potential strike length of the Nivloc Structure, in support of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate.

Robert Drago, President and CEO of Millennium Silver, commented: "Completion of the drone magnetic survey, water infrastructure and drill pads is an important milestone. The magnetic survey results are expected to add clarity to our understanding of the Nivloc Structure and its satellite veins, thereby advancing our understanding of this historic silver-gold deposit. The Silver Peak site is now ready for our early 2027 resource-expansion drilling program."

About the Silver Peak Project

The Silver Peak project is located in the historic Silver Peak mining district of Esmeralda County, Nevada, approximately 11 km southwest of the town of Silver Peak. The project is 100% owned by Millennium Silver through its U.S. subsidiary and comprises 211 lode mining claims covering 1,697.99 hectares (4,193 acres). The property includes the past-producing Nivloc and 16-to-1 mines and more than 12 additional silver-gold vein structures. The project benefits from good road access and available power, water availability and experienced mining personnel.

Historic production includes 330,273 tonnes milled at the Nivloc Mine (1937-1943) grading 440.2 g/t Ag and 1.77 g/t Au for approximately 4.67 million ounces of silver and 18.8 thousand ounces of gold, and 907,185 tonnes milled at the 16-to-1 Mine (1982-1986) grading 175 g/t Ag and 1.17 g/t Au for more than 5 million ounces of silver plus gold.

The Nivloc Structure hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2,653,000 tonnes grading 96.85 g/t silver and 0.67 g/t gold, containing 8.26 million ounces of silver and 57 thousand ounces of gold (12.8 million ounces silver-equivalent at an 80:1 silver-to-gold ratio as reported in the 2019 NI 43-101), at a 40 g/t Ag cutoff, effective March 28, 2019. The estimate is disclosed in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Silver Peak Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA," prepared by Seymour M. Sears, P.Geo. and Joan M. Barry, P.Geo. of Sears, Barry & Associates Limited, available on SEDAR+.

About Millennium Silver Corp.

Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion and development of high-grade silver and gold deposits in Nevada. Its flagship asset is the Silver Peak project.

Qualified Person

Seymour M. Sears, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Statement on Inferred Mineral Resources

Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be classified as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will be upgraded to a higher confidence category as a result of continued exploration. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs and other business transactions timing. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

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