Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) ("Millennium Silver" or the "Company") announces that a drone magnetic survey crew has mobilized to the Company's Silver Peak silver-gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. SJ Geophysics Ltd., with field support from Zonge International Inc., is flying a high-resolution UAV magnetic survey over the property.

The survey covers approximately 420 line-kilometers at 50-meter and 25-meter line spacing. It is designed to map structures that host historic silver-gold mineralization at the past-producing Nivloc and 16-to-1 mines and to support target generation on satellite veins ahead of the Company's 2026 resource-expansion drill program. The current Inferred Mineral Resource sits on the Nivloc Structure, which remains open along strike and at depth. Less than 20% of the greater than 2,500-meter Nivloc structure has been tested by drilling (see news releases dated May 4, 2026 and August 5, 2026). Maps, 3D inversions and interpretation are targeted within about six weeks of field completion.

Robert Drago, President and CEO of Millennium Silver, commented: "The drone mag crew is on the ground. This is the lowest-impact way to put a modern structural map under Nivloc and the untested strike beyond it, alongside the recently accepted BLM Exploration Notice and the water-infrastructure work already underway. We will use the results to more clearly focus the 2026 drill program."

About the Silver Peak Project

The Silver Peak project is located in the historic Silver Peak mining district of Esmeralda County, Nevada, approximately 11 km southwest of the town of Silver Peak. The project is 100% owned by Millennium Silver through its U.S. subsidiary and comprises 211 lode mining claims covering 1,697.99 hectares (4,193 acres). The property includes the past-producing Nivloc and 16-to-1 mines and more than 12 additional silver-gold vein structures. The project benefits from year-round road access and available power, water and labour.

Historic production includes 330,273 tonnes milled at the Nivloc Mine (1937-1943) grading 440.2 g/t Ag and 1.77 g/t Au for approximately 4.67 million ounces of silver and 18.8 thousand ounces of gold, and 907,185 tonnes milled at the 16-to-1 Mine (1982-1986) grading 175 g/t Ag and 1.17 g/t Au for more than 5 million ounces of silver plus gold.

The Nivloc Structure hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2,653,000 tonnes grading 96.85 g/t silver and 0.67 g/t gold, containing 8.26 million ounces of silver and 57 thousand ounces of gold (12.8 million ounces silver-equivalent at an 80:1 silver-to-gold ratio as reported in the 2019 NI 43-101), at a 40 g/t Ag cutoff, effective March 28, 2019. The estimate is disclosed in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Silver Peak Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA," prepared by Seymour M. Sears, P.Geo. and Joan M. Barry, P.Geo. of Sears, Barry & Associates Limited, available on SEDAR+.

About Millennium Silver Corp.

Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion and development of high-grade silver and gold deposits in Nevada. Its flagship asset is the Silver Peak project.

Qualified Person

Seymour M. Sears, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Statement on Inferred Mineral Resources

Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be classified as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will be upgraded to a higher confidence category as a result of continued exploration. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs and other business transactions timing. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

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