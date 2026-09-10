Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) ("Millennium Silver" or the Company) announces that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") Tonopah Field Office has accepted as complete the Company's 43 CFR 3809 Exploration Notice for the Silver Peak silver-gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada (the "Notice"). Acceptance of the Reclamation Bond required under the Notice was received September 1, 2026.

The Notice authorizes Notice-level diamond drilling on public lands administered by the BLM and remains in effect until August 12, 2028.

Authorized Work

The Notice covers the Silver Peak Exploration Project. Proposed operations include up to five drill pads, a minimum of 10 diamond-drill holes, and up to approximately 100 m (350 feet) of new temporary access trails. Three of the five pads occupy drill sites previously constructed by Millennium Silver. Existing roads provide most access to the drill sites.

The objective of the drilling program is to infill and extend a known zone of silver-gold mineralization along approximately 900 m (2,950 feet) of the Nivloc Structure and to support an updated Mineral Resource Estimate. The work complements the drone magnetic survey planned for the Silver Peak property and the water-infrastructure program already underway (see news releases dated May 4, August 5, 2026).

Robert Drago, President and CEO of Millennium Silver, commented: "Acceptance of the Notice and posting of the reclamation bond complete the BLM surface-management filing for the Company's drilling program. With that filing complete and water work advancing, we are lined up for the 2026 resource-expansion drilling at Nivloc."

About the Silver Peak Project

The Silver Peak project is located in the historic Silver Peak mining district of Esmeralda County, Nevada, approximately 11 km southwest of the town of Silver Peak. The project is 100% owned by Millennium Silver through its U.S. subsidiary and comprises 211 lode mining claims covering 1,697.99 hectares (4,193 acres). The property includes the past-producing Nivloc and 16-to-1 mines and more than 12 additional silver-gold vein structures. The project benefits from year-round road access and available power, water and labour.

The Nivloc Structure hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2,653,000 tonnes grading 96.85 g/t silver and 0.67 g/t gold, containing 8.26 million ounces of silver and 57 thousand ounces of gold (12.8 million ounces silver-equivalent at an 80:1 silver-to-gold ratio as reported in the 2019 NI 43-101), at a 40 g/t Ag cutoff, effective March 28, 2019. The estimate is disclosed in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Silver Peak Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA," prepared by Seymour M. Sears, P.Geo. and Joan M. Barry, P.Geo. of Sears, Barry & Associates Limited, available on SEDAR+.

About Millennium Silver Corp.

Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion and development of high-grade silver and gold deposits in Nevada. Its flagship asset is the Silver Peak project.

Qualified Person

Seymour M. Sears, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Further information about the Company can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or at www.millennium-silver.ca.

Cautionary Statement on Inferred Mineral Resources

Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be classified as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will be upgraded to a higher confidence category as a result of continued exploration. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs and other business transactions timing. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

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