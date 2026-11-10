

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (INW.MI) announced its third-quarter financial results, reporting earnings of 81.3 million euros, down 11.8 percent from 92.1 million euros in the prior year, primarily due to increase in financial charges.



EBIT declined to 141.1 million euros from last year's 148.2 million euros.



Total revenues dropped to 268.6 million euros from 271.1 million euros in 2025, mainly due to challenging market conditions and the current uncertainty surrounding the MSA.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the digital infrastructure company sees revenues in the range of 1,050 million euros to 1,090 million euros.



Infrastrutture's stock closed trading at 7.29 euros, up 0.62 percent on the Milan exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News