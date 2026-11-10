Evercore Holdings Inc: Evercore Holdings Completes Home Chief Acquisition and Unveils Avenworth Holdings Rebrand

Company appoints new management team to lead its expansion in residential home services.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Evercore Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:EVHO) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Home Chief LLC (myhomechief.com) and unveiled its planned rebrand as Avenworth Holdings, Inc. Home Chief is Evercore's first acquisition under its new strategy to build a nationwide home services portfolio that serves homeowners through local operators.

Home Chief gives Evercore an operating base for its expansion into residential home services. Evercore plans to grow Home Chief market by market, giving local operators shared technology, training, and operational support while keeping customer service in the hands of teams that know their communities.

"Home Chief gives us a business we can build on right away," said Bradley Canarie, Chief Executive Officer. "We want to grow market by market and give local operators the tools to run their businesses well. The people answering the call and showing up at a homeowner's door are the ones who earn that customer's trust. Our job is to help them do that consistently as we expand."

Evercore has appointed Bradley Canarie as Chief Executive Officer and John Canarie as President. As part of the leadership transition, members of the previous management team resigned from their executive positions. The company thanks the departing executives for their service.

Evercore plans to submit the required corporate action filings to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for processing of the proposed name and trading symbol changes in the OTC market. Investors can refer to FINRA's Daily List for the effective date and new trading symbol once published.

As Evercore shifts its focus to home services, it is actively seeking buyers for Traxion, its online prediction application.

Executive Biographies

Bradley Canarie, Chief Executive Officer

Bradley Canarie is an entrepreneur, business executive, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He founded and grew a multimillion-dollar wholesale distribution business. His operating experience spans finance, sales, logistics, and business development, including building teams and establishing strategic partnerships.

John Canarie, President

John Canarie is an entrepreneur and construction executive with more than 35 years of industry experience. He has founded and operated businesses, including a concrete and stucco company, and has overseen residential and commercial construction projects. His experience includes developing teams, improving operations, and managing complex projects.

The Opportunity in Home Services

America's aging housing stock is a long-term source of demand for plumbing, electrical, and HVAC services. The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies found* found that the median U.S. home was 44 years old in 2023 and that replacement projects, including HVAC, accounted for nearly half of homeowner improvement spending that year. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment growth from 2025 to 2035 of 11% for HVAC and refrigeration technicians, 9% for electricians, and 7% for plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters, compared with 3% across all occupations.

Essential repairs can hold up better in a slowdown because homeowners have less flexibility to defer a burst pipe, a failed air conditioner, or an electrical hazard than they do a planned renovation. These trades are also less exposed to displacement by generative AI because their core work requires skilled technicians on site. AI can help service companies answer calls, schedule appointments, and dispatch crews, while technicians perform the diagnosis, repair, and installation.

Private equity firms are acquiring established operators and using them to bring more local service businesses into the same group. Reports show that private equity sponsors accounted for 60.5% of the residential services transactions it tracked in 2026 year to date. The strategy gives local operators shared resources for recruiting, training, marketing, and technology.

About Home Chief

Home Chief LLC is a residential home concierge services company that helps homeowners manage maintenance and repairs through local operators. Its county-by-county model gives homeowners a local point of contact and gives operators shared technology, training, and operational support. Home Chief is designed to expand into new markets while keeping customer service local. Learn more at myhomechief.com.

About Evercore Holdings

Evercore Holdings, Inc. (OTC: EVHO), which is rebranding as Avenworth Holdings, Inc., is a holding company focused on acquiring and growing residential home services businesses. Its strategy is to build a nationwide footprint through local operators, with shared technology, training, and operational support. Home Chief LLC is its first acquisition under this strategy. More information is available at evercoreholding.com.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations | investorrelations@evercoreholding.com | 888-440-3940

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about Evercore's planned rebrand, the proposed name and trading symbol changes, its home services acquisition strategy, the integration and expansion of Home Chief, and the potential sale of Traxion.

Actual results and timing may differ materially from the company's expectations. Factors include FINRA processing, the availability of capital and qualified local operators, the company's ability to integrate and expand Home Chief while maintaining service quality, and its ability to find a buyer for Traxion on acceptable terms. These statements speak as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update them.

Reference: *https://www.jchs.harvard.edu/sites/default/files/reports/files/Harvard_JCHS_Improving_Americas_Housing_2025.pdf

SOURCE: Evercore Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/evercore-holdings-completes-home-chief-acquisition-and-unveils-a-1249556