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WKN: 859034 | ISIN: US1266501006 | Ticker-Symbol: CVS
Tradegate
10.11.26 | 19:02
78,66 Euro
+3,55 % +2,70
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
USA 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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78,7278,8020:06
78,7278,8020:06
ACCESS Newswire
10.11.2026 19:38 Uhr
143 Leser
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CVS Health: CVS Pharmacy Makes Holiday Shopping Easier With Gifts for Every List, Budget and Celebration

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), is helping shoppers take on the holidays with gifts, décor, stocking stuffers, personalized photo favorites and festive essentials for everyone on their list and every budget. Beginning in early November, customers can shop the holiday assortment in stores and online, including a refreshed collection from Joyward, CVS Pharmacy's exclusive brand for festive finds and seasonal celebrations.

New this year, CVS is introducing its 2026 Holiday Catalog, designed to make finding the right gift a little simpler. Shoppers can browse ideas by who they are shopping for, occasion and budget, including gifts under $20, gifts for kids of all ages, stocking stuffers under $5, festive décor and treats, and more. The printed catalog will begin mailing in November, with a digital version also available to explore.

"We've brought together gifts, stocking stuffers and holiday essentials to help bring joy to all this holiday season," said Zach Dennett, Interim Chief Merchandising Officer, CVS Health. "Our team thoughtfully selected the seasonal favorites customers expect from CVS, alongside unexpected finds that make holiday shopping a little more fun."

Gifts for everyone on the list

The 2026 holiday assortment brings together giftable favorites across toys, beauty, collectibles, self-care and more, with options across a range of price points. Highlights include:

  • Sensory gifts: Must-have squishies like the Candy Swirl NeeDoh Nice Cube, along with other sensory toys that bring hands-on fun to holiday gifting.
  • Interactive gifts: The Pokémon Pikachu Puppertronic brings a fan-favorite character to interactive play, alongside other interactive pets and toys that encourage engagement and discovery.
  • Minis, collectibles and character items: The Mini Brands Vinyl Player taps into the appeal of minis and collectibles, alongside LEGO play sets and toys, games and collectibles inspired by Hello Kitty, Disney, Pokémon, KPop Demon Hunters and more.
  • Beauty and self-care: Make holiday gifting easy with trending beauty, limited-edition scents, festive accessories and everyday essentials, including the 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar featuring brands like Daise and Maybelline, the limited-edition eos Soft & Cozy Collection, festive accessories from Claire's and men's grooming gifts like the Harry's Plus Smooth Shave Set.
  • Holiday countdowns: The LEGO Advent Calendar puts a playful spin on the holiday countdown, alongside advent calendars and seasonal finds from NeeDoh, The Grinch and more.
  • Stocking stuffers under $5: From Burt's Bees holiday lip balms to festive character loofahs, CVS Pharmacy offers hundreds of affordable stocking stuffers to help shoppers spread a little extra holiday cheer without stretching their budgets.

More ways to bring joy to the season

CVS Pharmacy is also expanding its Joyward holiday collection, giving shoppers more options for decorating, gifting and celebrating. Since launching in November 2025, Joyward has continued to grow with new products and collections for seasonal moments throughout the year. In 2026, the brand expanded its holiday assortment by 75%, adding new categories including gift wrap, lights, stocking stuffers and plush toys.

The latest Joyward holiday collection brings seasonal style to decorating, gifting and celebrating, with highlights including:

  • Festive décor: Joyward Sage Nutcracker brings festive style to the home, alongside decorative pillows, stockings and other seasonal accents.
  • Cozy gifting: Joyward Faux Fur Slippers offer a cozy gift for the season, with more giftable finds for everyone on your list.
  • Finishing touches: Joyward Premium Wrapping Paper completes any gift, along with gift bags, tags, bows, boxes and more to help shoppers wrap and personalize the items on their list.

Personalized gifts, even when time is short

For a more personal touch, CVS Photo offers ways to turn favorite memories into holiday gifts and keepsakes, including photo cards, personalized prints, custom canvas, ornaments, drinkware and more. Select CVS Photo gifts are available for same-day pickup, providing another convenient option for shoppers looking for a thoughtful gift when time is short.

Convenient ways to shop and save

With approximately 9,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, customers can shop for holiday needs in stores, online at CVS.com or through the CVS Health app. Flexible fulfillment options include same-day delivery and buy online, pick up in store, while ExtraCare and ExtraCare+ members can access deals and exclusive offers throughout the season.

Learn more at CVS.com and shop the 2026 Holiday Collection today.

###

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media Contact

Carissa Falzarano
Carissa.Falzarano@CVSHealth.com

Courtney Coelho
Courtney.Coelho@CVSHealth.com

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CVS Health
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-pharmacyr-makes-holiday-shopping-easier-with-gifts-for-every-list-1249564

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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