STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, a leading provider of construction payroll services, released an education resource titled, "Why Construction CPA Firms Promote Payroll4Construction."

The blog examines why CPA firms serving construction clients consistently recommend Payroll4Construction over generic payroll systems and what that means for compliance and financial visibility.

Construction payroll involves a level of complexity most industries never encounter - multi-state tax rules, prevailing wage calculations, certified payroll reporting and union requirements that shift from project to project.

The piece notes that generic payroll systems were not built to manage that complexity, exposing contractors to compliance risk, back wage claims and unnecessary administrative burden.

For the CPA firms advising construction clients, that exposure can mean more cleanup, tougher audits and forecasts built on unreliable labor costs. A payroll system built for construction can help prevent these ou tcomes.

That's why Payroll4Construction specifically is a favorite among construction CPAs, and the blog details what sets it apart, including:

How Payroll4Construction is specifically built to handle the variables that make construction payroll challenging like certified payroll

The real-time reporting and accounting integrations that give CPA firms greater visibility into labor costs

How specialized support and industry expertise help CPA firms build more accurate forecasts for their clients

Why Payroll4Construction's ability to scale makes it a lasting recommendation as contractors grow

By reading the resource, CPA firms and their clients can see what to look for in a payroll partner built for construction and why specialization and support matter.

The piece is available now. Click here to learn more.

Payroll4Construction, LLC

Payroll4Construction, a Foundation Software company, is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can manage certified payroll reporting, multi-state processing, union tracking and all the tasks that encompass paydays including checks and direct deposits. For more information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/resource-explores-why-cpa-firms-trust-payroll4construction-1248628