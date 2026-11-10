Uplift Training Inc: NRP Stone Name and Symbol Change To Uplift Training Approved By FINRA

Uplift Training (Symbol: UPAI), formerly NRP Stone (Symbol: NRPI), aligns its public market identity with AI development, immersive education, and workforce training.

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTCID:NRPI), today announced that its name and trading symbol changes are now effective. As of the opening of business on November 10, 2026, the Company's common stock is quoted on OTC Markets' OTCID Basic Market under the name Uplift Training, Inc. and the new symbol UPAI.

FINRA processed the corporate action and announced it on its Daily List on November 9, 2026. The announcement also included the Company's domicile change from Nevada to Wyoming. The Company's CUSIP number remains unchanged.

The name and symbol change better reflect the Company's work as an AI-first educational technology and workforce training company. Over the past two years, Uplift has assembled a team and developed a technical foundation that brings together artificial intelligence, immersive extended reality technology including virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR), and practical training applications. The Uplift Training name identifies the Company's focus on workforce development and education, while the UPAI symbol reflects the central role of AI in its development strategy.

"We are focused on applying advances in AI and immersive simulation technology like VR to the practical challenges of education and workforce development," said Josh Hanes, Chief Executive Officer of Uplift Training. "Our name and symbol now give shareholders a clearer connection to that work. We are building tools to help accelerate the creation of immersive learning experiences and support stronger training outcomes."

The Company's recent progress includes:

Florida curriculum approval - The Company announced Florida Department of Education approval of the Company's aerospace career and technical education curriculum for high school as part of the 2025-2026 Career and Technical Education instructional materials adoption. The approval covers a five-year adoption period beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

The Company announced Florida Department of Education approval of the Company's aerospace career and technical education curriculum for high school as part of the 2025-2026 Career and Technical Education instructional materials adoption. The approval covers a five-year adoption period beginning with the 2026-2027 school year. Skilled-trades training partnership - Uplift and ABC Institute announced an agreement to develop ABC Labs, a VR apprenticeship training platform initially focused on electrical training, with planned expansion into additional trades.

Uplift and ABC Institute announced an agreement to develop ABC Labs, a VR apprenticeship training platform initially focused on electrical training, with planned expansion into additional trades. Expanding outreach - Uplift has delivered education and workforce training programs to schools, school districts, and training providers in more than 10 U.S. states.

Uplift has delivered education and workforce training programs to schools, school districts, and training providers in more than 10 U.S. states. School and community support - Boeing International awarded the Salt Lake Education Foundation funding to support Uplift's aerospace workforce development curricula for K-12 schools.

Boeing International awarded the Salt Lake Education Foundation funding to support Uplift's aerospace workforce development curricula for K-12 schools. AI and immersive development team - Uplift announced the addition of AI and data engineering specialist Matt Sharp, software and VR developer Shane Smit, and advisor Peter West, expanding expertise in AI systems, interactive software, and development workflows. Read more.

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About Uplift Training

Uplift Training is an AI-first educational technology and workforce training company developing immersive learning experiences for schools, training providers, and industry partners. Through its programs and subsidiaries, the Company brings together AI, virtual reality, and career-connected learning to support education, skills development, and workforce development. Learn more at www.uplifttraining.com.

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Media and Investor Contact

Uplift Training, Inc.

press@uplifttraining.com

www.uplifttraining.com

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Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about planned technology announcements, AI and XR development, program expansion, and intended educational and workforce outcomes. These statements reflect current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including development and implementation challenges, funding requirements, customer adoption, and changes in market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. Statements about technology objectives and intended outcomes do not establish that those outcomes have been achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Uplift Training Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/nrp-stone-name-and-symbol-change-to-uplift-training-approved-by-finra-1249617