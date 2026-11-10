Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - ECC Ventures 6 Corp. (TSXV: ECCS.P) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its filing statement, dated as of November 10, 2026 (the "Filing Statement"), has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and may be viewed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Filing Statement describes the Company's proposed qualifying transaction to acquire LCM Energy Solution Inc. ("LCM") (the "Acquisition"), as announced on September 30, 2025.

About LCM Energy Solution

LCM is a private British Columbia holding company incorporated on October 13, 2022. LCM's principal asset is its wholly owned subsidiary, LCM Energy Solution (Korea) Inc., a private company incorporated pursuant to the laws of South Korea ("LCM Korea").

Seul Chan and Jin Kyung Jeong, residents of Busan, Korea, own 46,725,000 and 44,051,667 common shares of LCM, respectively, representing 36.80% and 34.70% of LCM's 126,958,330 currently issued and outstanding common shares, respectively. The remaining common shares of LCM are widely held.

LCM Korea's principal activities focus on three green energy technologies, with the Nova Wind Turbines being its primary focus:

(1) LCM Korea has developed and has several pending and full patents relating to bidirectional vertical small wind power generation systems (the "Nova Wind Turbines"). These hybrid power generation systems combine small wind turbines with a solar power module and LCM Korea's proprietary slip-ring, a core component for wind power systems that replaces traditional mercury-type slip rings that cause environmental pollution;

(2) LCM Korea is developing customized lithium battery solutions for various industries such as E-mobility, Energy Storage Systems, and special market sectors. LCM Korea is also developing a software platform for integrated management for optimal operation of secondary battery equipped vehicles, vessels, drones, machines and other devices; and

(3) LCM Korea has developed and has several patents relating to solar street lighting systems.

The Acquisition

Pursuant to the amalgamation agreement dated September 26, 2025, as amended, the Acquisition will be completed by way of an amalgamation pursuant to which, inter alia, (i) the shareholders of LCM will be issued an aggregate of 50,783,332 Resulting Issuer Shares (as defined below) at a deemed price of $0.45 per Resulting Issuer Share in exchange for their common shares of LCM; (ii) 1428703 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ECC6 ("Acquireco") and LCM will amalgamate and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Resulting Issuer (as defined below), and (iii) ECC6 will change its name to LCM Energy Solution Inc. and will be listed as a technology issuer. 42,800,000 of the Resulting Issuer Shares issued as consideration for the Acquisition will be subject to escrow and resale restrictions pursuant to the policies of the Exchange.

Upon closing of the Acquisition, current securityholders of ECC6 will own: (i) 5,650,000 Resulting Issuer Shares, 2,000,000 of such Resulting Issuer Shares which will be subject to escrow provisions pursuant to the policies of the Exchange; (ii) 565,000 stock options, each exercisable at $0.10 per Resulting Issuer Share until one year from closing of the Acquisition, subject to the provisions of the Company's stock option plan, and (ii) 200,000 agent's options, each exercisable at $0.10 per Resulting Issuer Share until December 17, 2026.

The Company will also issue 2,472,500 Resulting Issuer Shares to an arm's length party, Golden Gate Capital Inc., as a finder's fee in connection with the Acquisition, at a deemed price of $0.45 per Resulting Issuer Share, and an aggregate of 4,600,000 stock options to directors, officers, consultants, and staff of the Resulting Issuer, with each option being exercisable at $0.45 per Resulting Issuer Share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

Assuming closing of the QT Financing (as defined below) for gross proceeds of $8,400,000, Seul Chan and Jin Kyung Jeong, will own 18,690,000 and 17,620,667 common shares of the Resulting Issuer, respectively, representing 24.09% and 22.72% of the Resulting Issuer's 77,572,499 then issued and outstanding common shares, respectively. The remaining common shares of the Resulting Issuer will be widely held.

Financing

As a condition to completing the Acquisition, the parties intend to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "QT Financing") of subscription receipts of Acquireco (the "Subscription Receipts"), to raise minimum gross proceeds of $8,400,000, through the issuance of a minimum of 18,666,667 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.45 per Subscription Receipt.

The proceeds of the QT Financing will be held in escrow, pending the Company receiving all applicable regulatory approvals, and completing all matters and conditions relating to the Acquisition. Immediately prior to the completion of the Acquisition, on satisfaction of the escrow conditions, each Subscription Receipt will automatically be exchanged for, without payment of any further consideration and with no further action on the part of the holder thereof, one (1) common share of Acquireco (each, a "Acquireco Share"), and immediately thereafter, each Acquireco Share issuable upon conversion of the Subscription Receipts will be exchanged for one common share (each, a "Resulting Issuer Share") of the issuer resulting from the Acquisition (the "Resulting Issuer") in connection with the Acquisition. In the event that the Acquisition is not completed, each Subscription Receipt will be cancelled, and the subscription funds will be returned to the subscribers. The Company may pay a commission in connection with the QT Financing, in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. Once released from escrow, the Resulting Issuer will use the proceeds of the QT Financing for commercialization of its products, and for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued by the Resulting Issuer in connection with the QT Financing will be free trading upon completion of the Acquisition.

Resulting Issuer Board and Management

Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Resulting Issuer's board of directors and management team will be reconstituted to include the following directors and management:

Ryan Kim, proposed CEO and Director of the Resulting Issuer

Mr. Kim has over 10 years of experience working in the corporate development sector with a variety of public and private companies in Canada. In addition, Mr. Kim worked as a regional district manager at a South Korean public company, giving him exposure to public company processes both nationally and internationally. Mr. Kim has developed his career serving as a corporate development and securities compliance officer, as well as an independent director in the Canadian public corporation sector. Mr. Kim has exposure to a variety of industries, including construction, real estate development and renewable energy industries. Mr. Kim currently holds the position of Vice-President of Blueapple Asset Management Ltd. based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Seul Chan Lee, proposed Chairman and Director of the Resulting Issuer

Mr. Seul Chan Lee, an innovative and performance-driven entrepreneur with a deep passion for technology and business, is currently the Chairman and a director of LCM, and has experience in managing all aspects of business development. He possesses excellent leadership skills and has extensive experience driving revenue growth and scaling organizations from nation-wide to overseas. His entrepreneurial background and ability to commercialize nascent technologies have enabled him to drive innovation to market throughout his career.

Mr. Lee is a graduate of Woongji Accounting & Tax College, majoring in tax administration and holds a Master of Business Administration from Graduate School of Business, Hyung Hee University.

Xiao Nan (Nancy) Zhao, proposed CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Resulting Issuer

Ms. Zhao has over 10 years of experience working with public companies, having served as the CFO for several publicly traded entities, contributing her financial acumen to organizations such as First Hydrogen Corp (TSXV: FHYD), and Neo Battery Materials Ltd (TSXV: NBM). Ms. Zhao is currently a board member of First Hydrogen Corp., Homerun Resources Inc., and Neo Battery Materials Ltd.

Holding the designation of CPA, Ms. Zhao boasts a comprehensive educational background, including a diploma in Financial Management from British Columbia Institute of Technology, and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Tianjin University of Technology, adding a unique dimension to her financial acumen. Ms. Zhao's professional journey encompasses diverse roles, including years of valuable experience as a procurement agent for Sinopec in China. This multifaceted background equips her with a unique perspective, blending financial proficiency with a comprehensive understanding of global business operations.

Doug McFaul, proposed Director of the Resulting Issuer

Mr. McFaul brings over 26 years of experience in the financial services and capital markets industries and since 2014 has served as the VP Business Development of Emprise Capital Corp., a private merchant bank. Mr. McFaul has experience with the operations of public companies, as well as an in-depth understanding of the regulatory requirements, completion of necessary financial statements, raising capital, and shareholder relations. Mr. McFaul has held numerous board and management positions providing direction and leadership toward the achievement of an organization's philosophy, mission, strategy, and its annual goals and objectives. Mr. McFaul holds a Bachelor of Business Administration specialized in Finance from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and has completed the Canadian Securities Course.

Gary Anderson, proposed Director of the Resulting Issuer

Mr. Anderson was an Investment Adviser (Canadian and US licensed) with a leading Canadian brokerage firm between 1987 - 2004 and participated in financing various companies in the mining, oil and gas, geothermal and tech. industries. After leaving the brokerage industry in 2004 Mr. Anderson joined a Canadian based Geothermal company as a Business Development Manager, assisting in raising over $20 million for that company and forming a new Canadian exploration company with interests in British Columbia, Canada and Peru. In 2010 he and his associates acquired and vended a number of Peruvian mining assets to an Australian public company and later to a Canadian mining company where Mr. Anderson became a Director and General Manager of the Peruvian subsidiaries. Since 2019 he has been largely a private investor associated with both private and public companies.

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including final approval of the Exchange, completion of the QT Financing and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Assuming all conditions are satisfied, closing of the Acquisition is expected to occur prior to the end of 2026.

Trading of ECC6's common shares will remain halted until completion of the Acquisition. The common shares of ECC6, as the Resulting Issuer, will resume trading under the symbol "LCM" following publication of a final exchange bulletin by the Exchange in respect of closing of the Acquisition.

Further details of the Acquisition will follow in future news releases.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ECC Ventures 6 Corp.

Scott Ackerman

Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, final Exchange acceptance. Where applicable, the Acquisition cannot close until the required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement prepared in connection with the Acquisition, any information released or received with respect to the Acquisition may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of ECC6 should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this news release, including statements concerning our and LCM's plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, among other matters, the structure, terms and timing of completion of the Acquisition, the development and growth plans of LCM, including the use of proceeds from the QT Financing, and statements concerning the Resulting Issuer following completion of the QT Financing and the Acquisition, including the expected share capitalization and shareholdings of the Resulting Issuer and composition of the board and management of the Resulting Issuer. Forward-looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's and LCM's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, risks that the Acquisition does not proceed, or proceed on the expected terms, risks of the Company does not obtain the final approval of the Exchange for the Acquisition, risks that the QT Financing does not proceed, or proceed on the expected terms, geopolitical risk, regulatory and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning the Acquisition or future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

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