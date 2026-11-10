poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) today recapped key highlights from its Capital Markets Day, held 30 October at Pareto Securities in Oslo, showcasing strong commercial momentum, expanding customer engagement and significant opportunities for growth in the rapidly evolving wearables and smart eyewear markets. During the event, industry experts and poLight's management team detailed how the company's proprietary tunable optics product TLens and emerging TWedge wobulation technology addresses critical challenges in augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR), industrial machine vision and robotics applications and emerging wearable devices.

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poLight ASA recently held its Capital Markets Day, showcasing strong momentum, expanding customer engagement, and significant opportunities for growth. The event included presentations from industry experts and company management. Photo by Fingerspitz

"We have moved from proving our patented tunable optics technology to establishing a foundation for growth," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, Chief Executive Officer of poLight. "Today, poLight is engaged with many of the world's leading consumer OEMs and has built a strong position with established barcode and scan engine device manufacturers. With substantial customer engagement across these markets as well as early involvement with emerging medical and robotics applications, we believe we are entering an exciting new phase of commercial opportunity."

At the Capital Markets Day, poLight highlighted its strategic focus on two primary markets: wearable devices, particularly AR and MR smart glasses, and industrial imaging applications including new AI-based imaging systems. The company reported approximately 30 industrial design wins while continuing to prioritize high-growth wearable opportunities, where its compact size, low power consumption and ultra-fast response time provide key competitive advantages.

The company also emphasized growing industry interest in TWedge, its innovative beam-steering wobulation technology designed to improve visual performance in advanced AR displays. According to poLight, TWedge has generated exceptional interest among customers seeking to solve fundamental display-quality and user-comfort challenges in next-generation smart glasses.

Industry advisor Ajit Ninan, a veteran imaging technology executive and innovator, outlined the increasing complexity of wearable displays and the importance of solving human-perception challenges as AR devices become more immersive.

"Smart glasses are no longer simply displays positioned in front of the eyes. They are human-perception systems that must work seamlessly with how people see and experience the world," said Ajit Ninan, Advisor to poLight. "Technologies such as TWedge have the potential to address some of the industry's most important visual-comfort and image-quality challenges by preserving brightness, resolution and readability while reducing power consumption. These capabilities could play an important role in enabling the next generation of AR experiences."

The event also featured an in-depth analysis of the global smart eyewear market from Jean-Christophe Eloy, Founder/CEO of Yole Group, who highlighted the convergence of AI, sensing and wearable computing as major drivers for industry growth.

"We are witnessing the emergence of smart glasses as the next major human-machine interface," said Jean-Christophe Eloy, who is also a board member of poLight. "As AI capabilities move closer to the user and eyewear becomes a seamless interface to digital information, the market opportunity expands dramatically. The ecosystem is investing heavily in advanced optics, sensing and display technologies, and poLight's solutions are well aligned with the increasing technical requirements of future AR platforms."

According to presentations delivered during the event, global smart eyewear adoption continues to accelerate as leading technology companies and a growing supply-chain ecosystem invest in advanced AR products. poLight believes this trend, combined with increasing demand for autofocus cameras, advanced sensing capabilities and enhanced display performance, positions the company to benefit from the evolution of smart glasses from niche devices to mainstream computing platforms.

Looking ahead, poLight plans to continue investing in product innovation, customer engagement and organizational growth to capitalize on expanding opportunities in wearables while maintaining its established presence in industrial imaging markets.

"Our vision remains clear," added Isaksen. "We will continue to drive organic growth, advance innovation and move higher in the value chain by delivering solutions that address the real needs of future imaging and display systems. The opportunities before us are significant, and we believe poLight is well positioned to create long-term value for customers and shareholders alike."

See recordings of the individual presentations here:

Welcome and introduction Dr Øyvind Isaksen and Grethe Viksaas

How poLight enables access to new market opportunities Q Tech's perspective Chris Liu

Closer than ever, still not clear: wearable displays and the challenges to attain quality Ajit Ninan

How the XR market is developing and poLight's position Jean-Christophe Eloy

Business Development deep dive: Tunable Optics shaping new applications Jon Edwards

Operations deep dive: Ready for growth Marianne Sandal

R&D deep dive: Shaping the future of poLight with new Tunable Optics Technology Pierre Craen

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (Oslo Stock Exchange: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as AR|MR glasses, smartphones, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's first product TLens enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Tønsberg, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com.

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Contacts:

Marcia Barnett

marcia.barnett@polight.com

+1 214.868.8861