Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSXV: SCY) (OTC Pink: SCYYF) ("Scandium International" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Christian ("JC") Evensen as strategic advisor to the Company as it ramps back up activities around the Nyngan Scandium Project. Mr Evensen will work with management and the board on potential strategic transactions, commercial contracts, key personnel hires, capital markets, and maximizing the value of the Company's assets for all stakeholders.

"Global demand growth for scandium is accelerating but only a small amount of scandium production today comes from outside China or Russia. This is the opportunity Scandium International has been waiting for. Assembling an operating team, the capital and the stakeholder alignment such that the permitted Nyngan Scandium Project can realize its potential to be a key part of the resilient supply chain for scandium is one of the most exciting and asymmetric opportunities I see in the global mining sector looking out into 2027 and the years to come," said JC Evensen.

Mr. Evensen brings over 14 years of experience in investment banking and investment management focused on natural resources. He is currently the President of Eucalyptus Resources, an investing and advisory firm he founded in 2022 after several years working in capital markets in New York focused on metals & mining. He served on the board of PMET Resources (then named Patriot Battery Metals) from April 2022 until January 2023, during which time the share price appreciated by over 700%. Mr. Evensen is currently a director of both Pallas Resources, a private mineral explorer focused on Kazakhstan, and REEcycle, a private rare earth magnet recycling company.

"Scandium International is coming out of a self-imposed hibernation period minimizing cash expenditure to preserve the value of its assets for its existing shareholders. JC brings a diverse range of experiences and relationships in the mining sector that the Company will leverage as the Nyngan Scandium Project advances to be a part of the dynamic evolving western supply chain for this critical mineral," said Mr. Peter Evensen, CEO.

The information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Thompson, BE, FAusIMM, Vice-President of Project Development, who is a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nyngan Scandium Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.scandiummining.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMER

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