ERI, the leading global material resource recovery, ITAD, mobility and data destruction/processing provider and largest recycler of electronics, recently hosted Leena-Kaisa Mikkola, the Ambassador of Finland to the United States and several dignitaries from Team Finland for a tour of ERI's flagship supercenter location in Plainfield, Indiana.

Having previously served as Finland's Ambassador to Israel (2011 2016); Director General of Finland's Department for Africa and the Middle East (2017 2021); and Ambassador of Finland to China (2021 2024), Mikkola has served as the Ambassador to Finland to the United States since 2024.

Team Finland is the official network supporting Finnish trade and economic relations in the United States is Team Finland, which operates through the Embassy of Finland in the U.S., Business Finland, foreign missions, and regional honorary consulates.

The Ambassador and Team Finland dignitaries were given a guided tour by Aaron Blum, ERI's Co-Founder and Chief Compliance Officer.

ERI has been providing comprehensive electronic waste circularity services since 2002 and is ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, NAID AAA, R2 and BAN e-steward certified and is a fully carbon neutral organization, distinguishing the company as the world's first electronic recycling and ITAD company to achieve carbon neutral status at all of its facilities nationwide.

ERI's Indiana facility houses proprietary and first-in-industry circular technologies such as AI-driven robotics; proprietary hyper-efficient shredding; smart material tracking and reporting technology; and an in-house alkaline battery recycling plant, all of which were displayed and demonstrated for the visiting Finnish dignitaries.

Having announced ERI Japan, ERI Vietnam and ERI India this year, ERI aims to launch new locations in at least 12 additional locations before the end of 2028. The company is currently developing and/or scouting ERI locations across several continents, including Europe to bring state-of-the-art e-waste recycling and ITAD services to multiple countries.

"We were honored to host our distinguished and forward-looking guests from the nation of Finland and look forward to more collaborations and the innovative work we will be doing in Europe for many years to come," said John Shegerian, ERI's Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. "With our international locations ERI Japan, ERI Vietnam and ERI India ramping up quickly, we are very proud of our work with our global partners and optimistic to launch more unprecedented partnerships that bring best sustainability and circularity practices from North America and Europe together as a unified front."

With eight locations (and growing) in the United States, and now international locations ramping up in Japan, Vietnam, and India (with another dozen international locations to open before the end of 2028), ERI's strengths lie in its ability to provide circular solutions ranging from data destruction and the advanced shredding of end-of-life IT equipment to remarketing, recycling, logistics and regulatory compliance services. In addition to its achievement of highly transparent chain of custody management ensuring the tracking of each IT asset using proprietary software, ERI also possesses technologies leveraging AI image recognition and robotic arms to automatically and accurately sort shredded materials.

Since its establishment, ERI has recycled more than 2.5 billion pounds of e-waste in the US, and it has contributed significantly to the realization of a circular economy both nationally and globally.

ERI is the nation's leading material resource recovery, ITAD and tech reuse and recycling company. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first company in its industry to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States with international facilities and partners serving over 140 countries. ERI's mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about circularity, ITAD services and e-waste recycling at ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261110189240/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com