TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Solar Power Group Publishes Research on Global Gas Turbine Shortage and Launches TGI Gas Turbine Exchange

Research finds refurbished and aviation-derived turbines are the fastest route to firm power for data centers, and that gas plants designed for conversion can become sites for small modular reactors. TGI AMIRON's Aktau, Kazakhstan campus serves as the case study.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCID:TSPG) ("TSPG" or the "Company") today released research finding that the global shortage of gas turbines has become one of the main constraints on new power for data centers and industry. The Company also announced the launch of the TGI Gas Turbine Exchange, a registry that matches buyers who need turbines with owners and mandated brokers who hold available units.

According to industry disclosures cited in the research, a heavy-duty gas turbine ordered from US ENERGY Company today is not expected to be delivered until around 2031. Major research forecasts that prices for new turbines will reach $600 per kilowatt by the end of 2027, nearly three times 2019 levels.

Key findings of the research include:

Orders far exceed factory output. Analysts estimated the global turbine backlog at about 110 GW at the end of 2025, against annual manufacturing capacity of 60-70 GW.

Analysts estimated the global turbine backlog at about 110 GW at the end of 2025, against annual manufacturing capacity of 60-70 GW. The largest manufacturers are sold out. Major US manufacturer reported 116 GW of gas turbine capacity under contract in the second quarter of 2026. European Energy reported a 69 GW backlog and Japanese Industries a 35 GW large-frame backlog.

Major US manufacturer reported 116 GW of gas turbine capacity under contract in the second quarter of 2026. European Energy reported a 69 GW backlog and Japanese Industries a 35 GW large-frame backlog. Lead times run about five years for large units and 18-36 months for small ones.

and 18-36 months for small ones. Data centers are a major driver of demand. The International Energy Agency projects that data center electricity use will more than double to about 945 TWh by 2030, with gas-fired supply rising by about 175 TWh.

The International Energy Agency projects that data center electricity use will more than double to about 945 TWh by 2030, with gas-fired supply rising by about 175 TWh. The turbine is less than half the cost of a plant. Based on published industry data, the turbine package typically accounts for 35-45% of total plant cost. The research estimates a 50 MW plant built on refurbished units at about $1,070-1,720 per kilowatt installed, before long-distance logistics and financing. Warranty terms vary widely, and used units sold as-is usually carry limited or no warranty.

The research identifies refurbished turbines, upgrades to installed fleets, and aviation engines converted for power generation as the fastest sources of firm power. It also finds that the strongest long-term case for gas is as a bridge to small modular reactors (SMRs). A gas plant can secure the land, grid connection, cooling water and permits that a reactor can later reuse. The U.S. Department of Energy has found that reusing existing power-plant assets could reduce new nuclear construction costs by up to 35%.

"Compute is no longer limited by chips alone. It is limited by how fast you can bring firm power to a site. With new heavy-duty turbines booked into the next decade, the megawatts that matter over the next three years have already been built. They sit in operating fleets, warehouses and overhaul shops around the world. The TGI Gas Turbine Exchange puts those units in front of the developers who need them, with the records and owner mandates every serious buyer should insist on," said Daniel Brody, Chief Information Officer of TGI Group.

TGI Gas Turbine Exchange. Developers, data center operators, utilities, equipment owners, brokers and remanufacturers can register a requirement or list available units at tgipower.com/exchange. TSPG introduces qualified counterparties and does not act as buyer, seller or agent unless agreed in writing. Brokers are introduced only with a written mandate from the equipment owner.

Aktau case study. The full report applies the gas-to-SMR pathway to the 51.7-hectare data center and logistics campus that TSPG's subsidiary, TGI AMIRON Corp., is developing in the Aktau Seaport Special Economic Zone in Kazakhstan. The campus is designed for an initial 200 MW, scaling to 500 MW. Aktau previously hosted the BN-350 reactor, which supplied power, heat and seawater desalination until 1999. Kazakhstan is assessing SMR technologies for a future nuclear project. Any nuclear phase at Aktau would be subject to Kazakhstan's national nuclear program, regulatory approval and site licensing.

"Aktau is one of the few places in Central Asia where nuclear power has already worked at scale, producing electricity, heat and fresh water from the Caspian for more than two decades. Gas lets us bring reliable power to the campus quickly and cleanly today. Designing the site so that small modular reactors can follow, as Kazakhstan's nuclear program and regulator allow, is the responsible way to build infrastructure that will outlast the turbines that start it," said Academician Bakhtay Sekerbayev of TGI AMIRON.

The full report, Gas Turbines as the Bridge to Small Modular Reactors, can be requested at tgipower.com/exchangereport.

Request the full report

The full report, Gas Turbines as the Bridge to Small Modular Reactors, covers turbine market data, installed cost, logistics and warranties, emissions and hydrogen readiness, gas-to-SMR site design and the Aktau case study.

Request your copy at https://tgipower.com/tgi-design-review/turbine-exchange/. The short form asks for:

Field Required Full name, company and job title Yes (title optional) Business email and country Yes Role (developer, utility, owner, broker, investor, media and others) Yes Area of interest (sourcing power, selling turbines, SMRs, investment, Central Asia, media) Optional Power need or portfolio size, in MW Optional Questions for the research team Optional Consent to be contacted about the request Yes

The report is sent by email. Requests may also be made to info@tgipower.com.

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCID:TSPG) and its affiliates develop energy, digital infrastructure and industrial projects in the United States and Central Asia. Its subsidiary TGI AMIRON Corp., headquartered in Miami, Florida, is a joint venture with AMIRON of Kazakhstan developing a data center and logistics campus in the Aktau Seaport Special Economic Zone. TGI Group Research publishes analysis of power, infrastructure and industrial markets. For more information, contact info@tgipower.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements about market conditions, equipment prices and lead times, technology timelines, the launch and operation of the TGI Gas Turbine Exchange, and the development of the Aktau campus, including any future power or nuclear phase. Words such as "expects," "plans," "designed," "forecast" and "may" identify such statements. They are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including financing, regulatory approvals, equipment availability, counterparty performance and political and economic conditions in the United States and Kazakhstan. Actual results may differ materially. Third-party figures are cited from published sources and have not been independently verified by the Company. Cost figures identified as estimates are the Company's own and are not quotes or offers. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Media and investor relations:

TGI Solar Power Group Inc.,

info@tgipower.com

Sources cited in the research include GE Vernova, Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries disclosures; Wood Mackenzie; the International Energy Agency; Utility Dive; POWER; Power Engineering; the U.S. Department of Energy; and USP&E. A full source list appears in the report.

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-solar-power-group-publishes-research-on-global-gas-turbine-shortage-and-laun-1249655