Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Announces Key Addition to Business Development Team, Shalini Bala Subramaniam

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Pacific Avenue Capital Partners ("Pacific Avenue"), a global private equity firm focused on corporate carve-outs and other complex situations in the middle market, today announced that Shalini Bala Subramaniam has joined the firm as a Managing Director on its Business Development team.

Ms. Bala Subramaniam will focus on originating new platform investments, supporting portfolio companies with add-on acquisitions, and developing relationships with key intermediaries and corporate sellers. She joins Chris Baddon, Managing Director on the Business Development team, and brings more than two decades of experience across private equity origination and sponsor-focused investment banking.

Pacific Avenue's strategy remains focused on acquiring businesses from unnatural owners, with corporate carve-outs and divestitures at its core. As the firm scales, it is aligning its Business Development team with the same sectors its investment team covers: auto, building products, business services, capital goods, chemicals, consumer, diversified industrials, healthcare, industrial distribution, industrial technology, metals, paper & packaging, software & services, and technology. The team continues to work closely with intermediaries while prioritizing its direct outreach to corporations, building relationships with executives and corporate development teams long before a sale process begins.

"Shalini meaningfully strengthens our Business Development team," said Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue. "Together with Chris Baddon and the core team, she gives us additional coverage to match the sector depth of our investment team. Her long-standing intermediary relationships and sector expertise will broaden our reach and help us see the right opportunities earlier. Shalini will help reinforce our position as the go-to buyer for corporate carve-outs and other complex transactions."

Pacific Avenue's business development efforts are also supported by the firm's in-house AI team and proprietary technology tools, which help track intermediary coverage, identify potential corporate sellers, and screen new deals more quickly. These investments allow the firm to respond to sellers and advisors with speed and certainty.

Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, Ms. Bala Subramaniam spent over seven years at Clearlake Capital Group, where she served as Managing Director and Co-Head of Business Development, focusing on the industrials and consumer sectors. Previously, she spent over eleven years at Deutsche Bank Securities, where she was most recently a Managing Director in the Financial Sponsors Group, advising private equity sponsors on M&A and financing transactions. She began her career at Banc of America Securities. Ms. Bala Subramaniam graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a B.A. in Economics and a minor in Business Administration.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a global private equity firm, headquartered in Los Angeles with an office in Paris, France. The firm is focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has more than $4.9 billion of Assets Under Management as of June 30, 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://pacificavenuecapital.com/

Contact:

Chris Baddon

Managing Director, Business Development

cbaddon@pacificavenuecapital.com

Shalini Bala Subramaniam

Managing Director, Business Development

shalinib@pacificavenuecapital.com

SOURCE: Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pacific-avenue-capital-partners-announces-key-addition-to-business-d-1249079