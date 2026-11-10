Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Simon Barcelon, Vice President, Product, Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose Investments") and their executive team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the launch of their new ETF:

Purpose Active Equity Fund (TSX: PAEF)





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PAEF is an equity fund actively allocated across global markets, and is also available in Series A and Series F. PAEF uses the same macro framework as the rest of the Purpose Active Suite and may invest up to 10% in liquid alternatives.

Large asset allocation funds can be static in how they diversify across regions. PAEF takes a different approach: it holds mainly equities and sits further out on the risk/return spectrum. It doesn't follow a beta-chasing strategy but rather uses portfolio tilts and exposures to be more contrarian or opportunistic, with a sleeve of diversifiers helping control risk. PAEF is the fourth fund in the Purpose Active Suite, joining the Purpose Active Conservative Fund (TSX: PACF), Purpose Active Balanced Fund (TSX: PABF) and Purpose Active Growth Fund (TSX: PAGF).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323444