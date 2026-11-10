

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google has begun rolling out Gemini 4 Carbon, a new artificial intelligence model designed for complex coding, scientific research and demanding knowledge-based tasks.



The model joins Gemini 4 Argon, which remains the company's recommended option for most software engineering and general knowledge work.



Google describes Carbon as its most advanced option for tasks requiring deeper reasoning, including multi-step coding, debugging, architectural design and open-ended scientific research.



It is also designed to handle demanding business applications, generating spreadsheets, presentations and reports while following strict formatting requirements.



The company said Carbon ranked first in the new Multimodal Knowledge Agents benchmark across 200 tasks, using three times fewer tokens than the next-best model. Its introductory API pricing is $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens through November 30, before increasing to $4 and $20, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News