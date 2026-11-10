WoodWorks - Wood Products Council: Call for Nominations: WoodWorks' 2027 Wood in Architecture Awards

Awards recognize mass timber and light-frame wood design

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / WoodWorks invites design teams to nominate their projects for the 2027 Wood in Architecture Awards . The annual awards program recognizes achievements in mass timber, light-frame wood, and hybrid buildings in the U.S. The deadline for nominations is January 11, 2027 .

Image caption: The Kreher Preserve & Nature Center Environmental Education Building, Leers Weinzapfel Associates; Photo Timothy Hursley

As a non-profit, WoodWorks assists project teams in designing and constructing successful wood buildings, and the Wood in Architecture Awards showcase the architects, engineers, developers, and other project stakeholders who are furthering excellence and innovation in wood design.

"The Wood in Architecture Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the creativity and expertise of the teams advancing wood design," said Jennifer Cover, PE, WoodWorks President and CEO. "Across a growing range of building types, we're seeing how mass timber, light-frame wood, and hybrid systems can deliver exceptional design while meeting real-world project needs. We are continually inspired by the work being done across the industry and look forward to recognizing more innovative projects and the dedicated teams behind them."

An independent jury of design and building professionals will select winning projects based on the following criteria: Design Excellence, Innovative Use of Wood, Sustainability and Resilience, and Market Impact. Winning design teams will gain nationwide recognition via WoodWorks and the WoodWorks Innovation Network (WIN). Winners will be announced in May 2027 alongside the AIA Conference on Architecture and Design in Philadelphia, PA.

Projects awarded in 2026 include: Amy Gutmann Hall, Data Science and AI Building in Philadelphia, PA; Cincinnati Public Radio in Cincinnati, OH; Doris Duke Theatre at Jacob's Pillow in Becket, MA; Knight Building in Big Sky, MT; The Kreher Preserve & Nature Center Environmental Education Building in Auburn, AL; Mercer Middle School in Seattle, WA; Orange County Sanitation District HQ in Fountain Valley, CA; and Under Armour Global HQ in Baltimore, MD.

Deadline and Eligibility

The deadline for submissions is 11:59 CST on January 11, 2027. There is no cost to nominate a project, and multiple submissions are encouraged. To be eligible, projects and their architecture firm must be located in the U.S., and construction must be complete by the nomination deadline. Structures other than buildings are not eligible. For more information and to submit your project, please visit: https://www.woodworks.org/nominate About WoodWorks WoodWorks - Wood Products Council is a non-profit providing education and free technical support related to the design, engineering, and construction of commercial and multi-family wood buildings in the U.S. WoodWorks has the expertise to assist with all aspects of wood building design, including (but not limited to): allowable heights and areas/construction types, structural detailing of wood and hybrid systems, fire resistance and acoustical-rated assemblies, efficient and code-compliant lateral system design, alternate means of code compliance, and energy-efficient detailing. Major funding comes from the Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) and USDA Forest Service. For assistance with a project, visit www.woodworks.org/project-assistance. Contact: media@woodworks.org SOURCE: WoodWorks - Wood Products Council

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/call-for-nominations-woodworks-2027-wood-in-architecture-awards-1249685