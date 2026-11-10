THIRD QUARTER 2026 SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues of $114.0 million, up 8.2%, or $8.6 million vs. $105.4 million in Q3 2025

Year-over-year revenue growth includes organic revenue growth 1 of 2.9% and contribution of Octacom Limited's ("Octacom") financial results since July 8, 2026

Gross profit grew at a faster pace than revenue, up 22.7% vs Q3 2025, while gross profit as a percentage of revenues increased 310 basis points to 26.5% vs. 23.4% in Q3 2025

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $15.9 million and 13.9% of revenues 1 , up 29.0% vs. $12.3 million and 11.7% of revenues in Q3 2025

Total cash generated from operating activities increased to $27.3 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared to $16.8 million in the same period last year

Net loss of $2.9 million, vs. net income of $1.1 million in Q3 2025 and Adjusted net income 1 increased to $1.3 million compared to $0.1 million in Q3 2025. Net loss includes $2.9 million in net non-recurring charges associated with the modification and extinguishment of debt

Declared quarterly dividend of $0.025 on each common share

Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF) ("DCM" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and workflow, today reported third quarter 2026 financial results.

"Our core business returned to organic growth, augmented by the initial contributions from Octacom. Key financial operating metrics including revenues, gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA and total cash generated from operating activities expanded on a gross dollar basis. Gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA as percentages of revenues demonstrated strong growth, highlighting our improved operating performance and the accretive nature of the Octacom acquisition," said Richard Kellam, President & CEO of DCM.

"Our return to organic revenue growth reflects the considerable work our team has undertaken to accelerate new business development, expand our product and service offerings, invest in digital innovation, and grow our customer base. These efforts have resulted in a higher-margin business mix," added Kellam.

"We exited the quarter with positive momentum and expect organic revenue growth to continue in Q4. This progress is particularly encouraging given some of the challenging market conditions we navigated throughout 2025 and early 2026, and positions DCM well as we look ahead to 2027."

"We are encouraged by the strong early commercial momentum of the Octacom business, which when combined with solid operating results for the quarter, marks an important step forward in strengthening our financial performance and advancing our strategy for sustainable, profitable growth."

OTHER BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Octacom Acquisition Demonstrates Early Strategic and Commercial Momentum

On October 28, 2026, DCM announced strong early progress following the acquisition of Octacom, with new customer wins, commercial cross-selling opportunities and expanding operations reinforcing the strategic rationale for the transaction. During the first three months following closing, Octacom secured new business and expanded existing customer relationships across the utilities, healthcare, municipal government, and lottery and gaming sectors, representing more than $1.5 million of net new business opportunities. Two of these wins originated through existing DCM customer relationships, providing early evidence of the growth opportunities created by combining Octacom's AI-enabled document processing and automation capabilities with DCM's extensive customer base, sales organization, and operating platform.

Octacom Expands U.S. Operations with New Chicago-Area Intelligent Document Processing Centre

On September 23, 2026, Octacom announced the opening of a new U.S. intelligent document processing ("IDP") and digitization centre located within DCM's existing secure production and warehousing facility in the Chicago area. The new centre expands Octacom's U.S. operating capacity, supports its growing roster of U.S.-based customers and advances DCM's strategy of expanding its presence in the large and rapidly growing U.S. IDP market while leveraging its existing infrastructure and operating footprint.

Syndication of $160 Million Credit Facility and New $25 Million Acquisition Accordion

On September 11, 2026, DCM entered into a Sixth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with a syndicate of Canadian Schedule I banks (the "Bank Credit Agreement"). The Bank Credit Agreement provides $160 million of committed credit facilities and includes a new uncommitted accordion feature of up to $25 million to support future acquisitions and permitted investments, subject to the consent of the lenders. The syndication broadened DCM's banking relationships and enhanced the Company's financial flexibility to execute on its long-term growth strategy.

Dividend Declaration

On November 10, 2026, DCM's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per common share, payable on December 29, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2026. This dividend is designated as an "eligible" dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

Q3 2026 EARNINGS CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Richard Kellam, President and CEO, and James Lorimer, CFO, will present the third quarter 2026 results followed by a live Q&A.

Register for the webcast prior to the start of the event: Microsoft Virtual Events Powered by Teams

All attendees must register for the webinar prior to the call. Please complete the phone field in the form at the above link (prior to the start of the event) if you wish to dial in.

The Company's full results will be posted on its Investor Relations page and on SEDAR+.

Footnotes:

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of revenues, organic revenue and organic revenue growth are non-IFRS Measures (as defined below). For a description of the composition of these and other non-IFRS Measures used in this press release, and a reconciliation to their most comparable measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), where applicable, see the information under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures", the information set forth in Table 2 and Table 3 herein, and our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on our profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

TABLE 1 The following table sets out selected historical consolidated financial information for the periods noted.

For the periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 July 1 to September 30, 2026

July 1 to September 30, 2025

January 1 to September 30, 2026

January 1 to September 30, 2025

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per

share amounts, unaudited)























Revenues $ 113,998

$ 105,371

$ 342,361

$ 342,840

















Gross profit

30,234



24,631



91,590



91,399

















Gross profit, as a percentage of revenues

26.5 %



23.4 %



26.8 %



26.7 %

















Selling, general and administrative and research and development expenses

22,919



19,324



64,666



64,990

As a percentage of revenues

20.1 %



18.3 %



18.9 %



19.0 %

















Adjusted EBITDA

15,871



12,301



49,189



47,457

As a percentage of revenues

13.9 %



11.7 %



14.4 %



13.8 %

















Net income (loss) for the period

(2,913 )

1,058



982



9,886

















Adjusted net income

1,275



111



8,643



8,556

As a percentage of revenues

1.1 %



0.1 %



2.5 %



2.5 %

















Basic earnings per share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.02

$ 0.02

$ 0.18

Diluted earnings per share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.02

$ 0.02

$ 0.17

Adjusted net income per share, basic $ 0.02

$ -

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.02

$ -

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding, basic

62,566,566



55,221,802



57,682,450



55,282,446

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding, diluted

63,478,194



56,810,306



58,060,658



57,080,008



TABLE 2 The following table provides reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods noted.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

For the periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 July 1 to September 30, 2026

July 1 to September 30, 2025

January 1 to September 30, 2026

January 1 to September 30, 2025

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited) Net income (loss) for the period $ (2,913 ) $ 1,058

$ 982

$ 9,886

















Interest expense, net

5,254



5,031



14,526



15,299

Debt modification loss (gain)

(175 )

-



(175 )

(867 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt

3,031



-



3,031



-

Amortization of transaction costs

114



111



495



382

Current income tax expense

939



1,191



3,635



4,707

Deferred income tax recovery

(1,676 )

(818 )

(2,953 )

(2,088 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

1,706



1,665



4,929



5,179

Amortization of intangible assets

1,827



328



2,469



1,037

Depreciation of the ROU Asset

5,023



5,001



14,867



14,832

EBITDA $ 13,130

$ 13,567

$ 41,806

$ 48,367

Acquisition and integration costs

519



-



1,850



-

Restructuring expenses

339



255



2,646



313

Net fair value losses (gains) on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

1,883



(1,521 )

2,887



(1,223 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,871

$ 12,301

$ 49,189

$ 47,457



TABLE 3The following table provides reconciliations of net (loss) income to Adjusted net income.

Adjusted net income reconciliation

For the periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

July 1 to September 30, 2026



July 1 to September 30, 2025



January 1 to September 30, 2026



January 1 to September 30, 2025

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and

per share amounts, unaudited)























Net income (loss) for the period $ (2,913 ) $ 1,058

$ 982

$ 9,886

















Debt modification loss (gain)

(175 )

-



(175 )

(867 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt

3,031



-



3,031



-

Restructuring expenses

339



255



2,646



313

Acquisition and integration costs

519



-



1,850



-

Net fair value losses (gains) on financial liabilities at

fair value through profit or loss

1,883



(1,521 )

2,887



(1,223 ) Tax effect of the above adjustments

(1,409 )

319



(2,578 )

447

Adjusted net income $ 1,275

$ 111

$ 8,643

$ 8,556



About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflow. DCM serves over 2,500 clients including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and leading government agencies. Our core strength lies in delivering individualized services to our clients that simplify their communications, including customized printing, highly personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, and digital asset management. From omnichannel marketing campaigns to large-scale print and digital workflows, our goal is to make complex tasks surprisingly simple, allowing our clients to focus on what they do best.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release reflect DCM's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: DCM's expectation that organic revenue growth will continue in the fourth quarter of 2026; DCM's expectations with respect to benefits derived from its business momentum; the anticipated contribution of Octacom, including cross-selling opportunities, net new business opportunities, recurring revenue, growth in technology-enabled services and the general expected benefits of the acquisition; the expected benefits of the Company's new Chicago-area IDP center, including DCM's strategy of expanding its presence in the U.S. IDP market; the expected benefits of the Bank Credit Agreement, including the availability of the uncommitted accordion feature to fund future acquisitions and permitted investments and enhanced financial flexibility; DCM's strategic priorities and long-term growth strategy; the payment of the declared quarterly dividend and of future dividends; and the Company's future performance, business prospects and opportunities generally.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. They should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on DCM's forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements.

The principal factors, assumptions and risks that DCM made or took into account in the preparation of these forward-looking statements and which could cause DCM's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to the following: DCM's ability to successfully integrate the business, operations, systems and personnel of Octacom and realize the anticipated financial, operational and strategic benefits of the acquisition, including client and customer retention, cross-selling opportunities, synergies, revenue growth and profitability objectives; DCM's ability to capitalize on the forecast growth in the IDP market and compete effectively in that market, which includes competitors that may be larger and better capitalized than DCM; the ability of DCM to obtain additional capital to fund our business plans on satisfactory terms (or at all), including, without limitation, with respect to accelerating growth and investments in digital innovation; industry conditions are influenced by numerous factors over which the Company has no control, including: declines in print consumption; labour disruptions at suppliers and customers, including Canada Post; the impact of tariffs and responses thereto (including by governments, trade partners and customers), which may include, without limitation, retaliatory tariffs, export taxes, restrictions on exports to the U.S. or other measures, increases in our input costs, seasonal variations and the effect of governmental regulations and policies in general; risks related to artificial intelligence and cyber security; the ability of the Company to continue with its current dividend policy; regulatory risks; our ability to achieve and meet our revenue, profitability, free cash flow and debt reduction targets for 2026 and in the future; the outstanding indebtedness under our bank credit facility is subject to floating interest rates and therefore is subject to fluctuations in interest rates, an increase in which would increase our borrowing costs; DCM's ability to comply with our financial and other covenants under our credit facilities, which may preclude us from paying future dividends if our outlook and future financial liquidity changes; and DCM's ability to retain key personnel, including those at Octacom. Forward-looking statements reflect DCM's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to management of DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Additional factors are discussed in DCM's most recent Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, its management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This press release includes certain non-IFRS measures, ratios and other financial measures as supplementary information (collectively, "Non-IFRS Measures"). Non-IFRS Measures do not represent earnings measures recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. Therefore, these Non-IFRS Measures are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Non-IFRS Measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as an indicator of DCM's performance. Definitions of and further information regarding such Non-IFRS Measures, together with a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measure to such Non-IFRS Measures, can be found in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited)

September 30, 2026



December 31, 2025





$



$













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,252

$ 1,941

Trade receivables

105,675



95,745

Inventories

25,131



19,272

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,974



4,899

Income taxes receivable

1,310



245



143,342



122,102

Non-current assets







Other non-current assets

1,744



2,068

Deferred income tax assets

9,065



9,180

Property, plant, and equipment

31,233



32,045

Right-of-use assets

147,980



158,452

Pension assets

12,854



4,269

Intangible assets

39,294



7,072

Goodwill

49,294



22,747

$ 434,806

$ 357,935









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 63,773

$ 43,822

Dividend payable

-



-

Current portion of credit facilities

8,320



11,856

Current portion of lease liabilities

13,140



12,228

Provisions

2,021



2,350

Income taxes payable

-



-

Deferred revenue

3,709



3,918



90,963



74,174

Non-current liabilities







Provisions

8



215

Credit facilities

107,679



65,470

Lease liabilities

158,861



163,982

Deferred income tax liabilities

8,821



-

Pension obligations

9,591



11,862

Other post-employment benefit plans

1,131



1,268

Asset retirement obligation

3,546



3,548



$ 380,600

$ 320,519











Equity







Shareholders' equity







Shares

298,154

$ 284,206

Contributed surplus

890



2,806

Translation reserve

295



192

Deficit

(245,133 )

(249,788 ) $ 54,206

$ 37,416

$ 434,806

$ 357,935



Condensed interim consolidated statements of operations

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except

per share amounts, unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2026

For the three months ended September 30, 2025

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025





$



$



$



$

























Revenues $ 113,998

$ 105,371

$ 342,361

$ 342,840

















Cost of revenues

83,764



80,740



250,771



251,441

















Gross profit

30,234



24,631



91,590



91,399

















Expenses















Selling, commissions and expenses

9,996



9,346



30,173



29,955

General and administration expenses

11,888



8,873



31,278



31,594

Research and development expenses

1,035



1,105



3,215



3,441

Restructuring expenses

339



255



2,646



313

Acquisition and integration costs

519



-



1,850



-

Net fair value losses (gains) on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

1,883



(1,521 )

2,887



(1,223 )



25,660



18,058



72,049



64,080

















Income before finance costs and income taxes

4,574



6,573



19,541



27,319

















Finance costs















Interest expense on long term debt and pensions, net

2,066



1,743



4,876



5,451

Interest expense on lease liabilities

3,188



3,288



9,650



9,848

Debt modification loss (gain)

(175 )

-



(175 )

(867 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt

3,031



-



3,031



-

Amortization of transaction costs

114



111



495



382





8,224



5,142



17,877



14,814

















Income before income taxes

(3,650 )

1,431



1,664



12,505

















Income tax expense















Current

939



1,191



3,635



4,707

Deferred

(1,676 )

(818 )

(2,953 )

(2,088 )



(737 )

373



682



2,619

















Net (loss) income for the period $ (2,913 ) $ 1,058

$ 982

$ 9,886

















Other comprehensive income:















Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income















Foreign currency translation

2



55



103



(60 )



2



55



103



(60 ) Items that will not be reclassified to net income















Re-measurements of pension and other post-employment benefit obligations

1,872



5,780



10,756



7,211

Taxes related to pension and other post-employment benefit adjustment above

(471 )

(1,469 )

(2,709 )

(1,832 )



1,401



4,311



8,047



5,379



















Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax $ 1,403

$ 4,366

$ 8,150

$ 5,319

















Comprehensive income for the period $ (1,510 ) $ 5,424

$ 9,132

$ 15,205

















Basic earnings per share

(0.05 )

0.02



0.02



0.18

Diluted earnings per share

(0.05 )

0.02



0.02



0.17



Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, 2026

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025





$



$













Cash provided by























Operating activities











Net income for the period $ 982

$ 9,886

Items not affecting cash







Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

4,929



5,179

Amortization of intangible assets

2,469



1,037

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

14,867



14,832

Recognition of ROU and lease liability (note 6)

(180 )

-

Share-based compensation expense

268



89

Net fair value losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

2,886



(1,223 ) Pension expense

857



1,113

Gain on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

7



-

Provisions

2,646



313

Debt modification loss (gain)

(175 )

(867 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt

3,032



-

Amortization of transaction costs

496



382

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

85



84

Other post-employment benefit plans expense

179



130

Income tax expense

682



2,619

Changes in non cash working capital

2,184



(7,082 ) Contributions made to pension plans

(958 )

(955 ) Contributions made to other post-employment benefit plans

(316 )

(282 ) Provisions paid

(3,182 )

(6,596 ) Settlement of Asset Retirement Obligation

(87 )

-

Income taxes (paid) received

(4,350 )

(1,899 ) Total cash (used in) generated from operating activities

27,321



16,760









Investing activities







Net cash consideration for acquisition of Octacom

(42,870 )

-

Proceeds on sale and leaseback transaction

-



6,694

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

(3,346 )

(3,343 ) Purchase of intangible assets

(140 )

(121 ) Purchase of non-current assets

-



(143 ) Total cash provided by investing activities

(46,356 )

3,087









Financing activities







Proceeds from credit facilities

123,501



60,733

Repayment of credit facilities

(81,810 )

(61,232 ) Debt extinguishment costs

(2,753 )

-

Decrease in bank overdrafts

-



(880 ) Transaction costs

(3,618 )

(417 ) Dividends paid

(4,374 )

(15,206 ) Principal portion of lease payments

(8,441 )

(5,246 ) Repurchases of shares

(543 )

(640 ) Total cash (used in) financing activities

21,962



(22,888 )







Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

2,927



(3,041 ) Effects of foreign exchange on cash balances

100



(65 ) January 1, 2026 opening balance prior to restatement for IFRS 9 amendments

1,941



-

Adjustment on adoption of IFRS 9 amendments for 2025 outstanding

cheques on January 1, 2026 (note 3)

284



-

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

2,225



6,773

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 5,252

$ 3,667



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323448