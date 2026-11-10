New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR.UN) ("Crombie" or the "REIT") announced today that it has entered into an agreement to issue $175 million aggregate principal amount of Series O Senior Unsecured Notes that will bear interest at Daily Compounded CORRA plus 0.90% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears, and will mature on November 18, 2028 (the "Series O Notes").

The Series O Notes are being offered with a syndicate of agents, co-led by Scotia Capital Inc. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., and including National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and TD Securities Inc., to sell, on a best-efforts, private placement basis.

Net proceeds from the Series O Notes offering will be used to fund a portion of the purchase price of Crombie's recently announced acquisitions, including related closing and transaction costs, to repay indebtedness, including amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility, and for general trust purposes, which may include future investment opportunities. Closing of the Series O Notes is not conditional on completion of either of Crombie's recently announced acquisitions. If either or both are not completed, Crombie intends to use the applicable net proceeds to repay indebtedness and for general trust purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 18, 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of necessary consents and approvals and the Series O Notes receiving a rating of at least BBB with a stable trend from Morningstar DBRS.

The Series O Notes will be sold in Canada and elsewhere on a private placement basis pursuant to certain prospectus and registration exemptions under applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the form or content of this news release.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at September 30, 2026, our portfolio contained 311 properties comprising approximately 19.4 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at http://www.crombie.ca/.

Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of management of Crombie about Crombie's future results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "continue", "may", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management of Crombie, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected amount and timing of the offering, which remains subject to the sale by the agents and may be impacted by market conditions. There is no assurance that the offering will be completed. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Crombie can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

A number of factors, including those discussed in the 2025 annual Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Risk Management" and in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 under "Risks", could cause actual results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully and a reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the expectations of management of Crombie will prove to be correct.

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