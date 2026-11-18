New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR.UN) ("Crombie" or the "REIT") announced today that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering of 7,312,500 trust units issued at $16.00 per Unit ("Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $117 million (the "Offering") to a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Scotiabank and BMO Capital Markets as joint bookrunners. Crombie also closed its previously announced offering of $175 million aggregate principal amount of floating rate Series O Senior Unsecured Notes (the "Series O Notes").

In addition, ECL Developments Limited ("ECL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Empire Company Limited ("Empire"), has purchased, on a private placement basis, $83 million of Class B Limited Partnership Units of Crombie Limited Partnership ("Class B LP Unit"), together with the associated special voting units of Crombie, at the Offering Price (together with the Offering, the "Equity Financing"). Each Class B LP Unit is exchangeable for one Unit of Crombie at the option of the holder. Upon exchange of a Class B LP Unit, the associated special voting unit is cancelled. After the closing of the Offering and the private placement, Empire continues to hold an approximate 41.5% economic and voting interest in Crombie.

Crombie intends to use the net proceeds of the Equity Financing and the Series O Notes to fund a portion of the purchase price of Crombie's recently announced acquisitions, including related closing and transaction costs, to repay indebtedness, including amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility, and for general trust purposes, which may include future investment opportunities.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of management of Crombie about Crombie's future results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "continue", "may", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements, and include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds of the Offering, Series O Notes and the ECL private placement. These statements reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management of Crombie.

Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Crombie can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. A number of factors, including those discussed in the Q4 Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 under "Risk Management" and in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 under "Risks", could cause actual results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and a reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the expectations of management of Crombie will prove to be correct.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at September 30, 2026, our portfolio contained 311 properties comprising approximately 19.4 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at http://www.crombie.ca/.

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