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PR Newswire
11.11.2026 00:12 Uhr
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Lean Focus LLC: Lean Focus Launches Asia Pacific: Local Expertise. Global Impact.

Lean Focus Launches Asia Pacific: Local Expertise. Global Impact.

New region brings senior practitioners and the Lean Focus Business System closer to clients' operations across Asia Pacific

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Focus today announced the launch of Lean Focus Asia Pacific, a new region supporting organizations across East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Oceania. The launch gives companies with APAC operations direct access to senior practitioners based in the region.

With the addition of Asia Pacific, Lean Focus now operates one business system across four regions: Lean Focus North America, Lean Focus Europe, Lean Focus Nordic, and Lean Focus Asia Pacific. Clients can bring the Lean Focus Business System closer to their plants and teams, with regional leadership coordinating directly with their existing Lean Focus partners and headquarters.

Lean Focus Asia Pacific provides access to the firm's full range of capabilities, including Operations and Supply Chain, Innovation & Growth, Leadership, Talent Solutions, and Private Equity support. Whether a client needs to improve delivery, release cash from inventory, increase capacity, or strengthen leadership, Lean Focus starts with the client's business priorities and works alongside its people to deliver measurable results. The approach combines hands-on Kaizen with the leadership routines and capability building needed to sustain improvements.

The region is led by Tim Niewand, Vice President and Managing Director of Lean Focus Asia Pacific. Trained by former Toyota plant managers and Danaher Business System leaders, Niewand has facilitated more than 100 Kaizen events across 25 companies in 10 countries.

"Companies operating in Asia Pacific want improvement that shows up in their results, not just in a report," said Niewand. "Our role is to partner with their leaders and our global team to turn business priorities into focused action on the ground, and to build the capability that keeps those gains in place."

Organizations interested in improving the performance of their APAC operations can contact Lean Focus Asia Pacific to discuss their highest-priority challenge. Existing Lean Focus clients can contact their current relationship leader to explore extending their partnership to APAC operations.

About Lean Focus

Lean Focus helps organizations improve performance through the Lean Focus Business System, combining hands-on Kaizen, leadership development, and capability building to deliver measurable, sustainable results. The firm supports clients through regional teams in North America, Europe, the Nordics, and Asia Pacific.

Contact
Lean Focus Asia Pacific
Email: contact-apac@leanfocus.com
Phone: +61 458 967 510

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lean-focus-launches-asia-pacific-local-expertise-global-impact-302935661.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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