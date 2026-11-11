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PR Newswire
11.11.2026 03:18 Uhr
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Guangzhou Xuelei Cosmetics Co., Ltd.: Xuelei Brings Fragrance Creation to Life at Cosmoprof Asia 2026 With Three Showcases

Xuelei Brings Fragrance Creation to Life at Cosmoprof Asia 2026 With Three Showcases

From idea to bottle at COSMOLAB, and from scent to senses at SCENT Museum

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How does an idea become a perfume, and how does a perfume become a memory? Xuelei shows both answers at Cosmoprof Asia 2026 in Hong Kong, with three connected showcases covering product development, supply-chain collaboration and consumer experience.

At COSMOLAB, 10-12 November at AsiaWorld-Expo (Booth 8-A01, Hall 8), visitors see how supply-chain partners turn concepts into finished products. Initiated and coordinated by Xuelei, "Scent Utopia" brings together CPL Aromas for scent and Baralan for glass packaging. Glass packaging traveled from Italy to mainland China, where Xuelei coordinated integration and manufacturing before delivery to Hong Kong. The result, Forest in Motion, a 30ml fragrance made for the show, links scent, design, packaging and manufacturing in one jointly developed work.

At SCENT Museum, 11-13 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Booth 5G-H3A, Hall 5G), the focus shifts from making scent to feeling it. Four hands-on stations pair fragrance with taste, vision, hearing and emotion. At the end of the route, each visitor receives a Synaesthetic Portrait - a personal map of how they connect scent and the senses. The experience reflects an emerging direction for fragrance: a future shaped by increasingly diverse, personal preferences rather than a single definition of beauty.

The experience is built with Xuelei Fragrance Museum, a 9,500 sqm museum certified by Guinness World Records as the largest fragrance museum and named to the Prix Versailles 2026 World's Most Beautiful Museums list, presented in partnership with UNESCO and the International Union of Architects (UIA).

Alongside the two official projects, Xuelei's OEM/ODM showcase shows how a brand idea moves from fragrance development to delivery. Together, the three stops point beyond production alone: helping partners shape a concept, make it real, and connect it with consumers.

About Xuelei

Founded in 1995, Guangzhou Xuelei Cosmetics Co., Ltd. has 31 years in perfumery. It operates a 40,000 sqm industrial park with annual capacity of over 100 million bottles, with branches in Dubai and Brazil. It holds ISO 22716, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and other certifications, and operates the Xuelei Fragrance Museum.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xuelei-brings-fragrance-creation-to-life-at-cosmoprof-asia-2026-with-three-showcases-302935788.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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