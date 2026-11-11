Senior leadership will discuss ImmunityBio's clinical and commercial priorities at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and UBS Global Biopharma Conference in London

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a commercial-stage immunotherapy company, today announced members of the senior leadership team will speak at the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and the UBS Global Biopharma Conference, both held in London during Life Sciences Week 2026, November 15-20.

"The results from our QUILT-2.005 study bring us closer to our goal of treating bladder cancer earlier in the course of the disease," said Richard Adcock, President and CEO of ImmunityBio. "In London, we look forward to discussing what these findings could mean for patients who have not yet received BCG, our work to expand access to ANKTIVA globally, and where we see the greatest opportunity for our immunotherapy platform."

Presentation Details:

UBS Global Biopharma Conference in London, November 16-17 Date: Monday, November 16 Time: 10:40 11:10 GMT Format: Presentation To enter the webcast, register at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1781036&tp_key=f6d675b06e&tp_special=8

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, November 16-19 Date: Monday, November 16 Time: 12:00 12:25 GMT Format: Fireside chat with Roger Song, MD, CFA, Senior Equity Research Analyst, Jefferies Research To view the fireside chat, register at https://event.summitcast.com/view/avibSrFufLKeoLRAEgMxy6/WnAidpbwHpuLmoRPBWrpPW

Launched by the UK BioIndustry Association, MedCity and London Partners, London Life Sciences Week is a premier gathering of global investors and leaders from pharma and UK biotech companies, offering a dynamic week of networking and dealmaking.

About ANKTIVA (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln)

The interleukin-15 (IL-15) cytokine plays a crucial role in the immune system by affecting the development, maintenance, and function of key immune cells, NK and CD8+ killer T cells, that are involved in killing cancer cells. By activating NK cells, ANKTIVA overcomes the tumor escape phase of clones resistant to T cells and restores memory T cell activity with resultant prolonged duration of complete response. ANKTIVA is a first-in-class IL-15 receptor agonist IgG1 fusion complex, consisting of an IL-15 mutant (IL-15N72D) fused with an IL-15 receptor alpha, which binds with high affinity to IL-15 receptors on NK, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells. This fusion complex of ANKTIVA mimics the natural biological properties of the membrane-bound IL-15 receptor alpha, delivering IL-15 independent of dendritic cells and driving the activation and proliferation of NK cells with the generation of memory killer T cells that have retained immune memory against these tumor clones.

IMPORTANT U.S. SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION AND USAGE: ANKTIVA is an interleukin-15 (IL-15) receptor agonist indicated in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for the treatment of adult patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS: Risk of Metastatic Bladder Cancer with Delayed Cystectomy. Delaying cystectomy can lead to the development of muscle-invasive or metastatic bladder cancer, which can be lethal. If patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC have evidence of high-grade disease after a second induction course of ANKTIVA with BCG, reconsider cystectomy.

DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION: For Intravesical Use Only. Do not administer by subcutaneous or intravenous routes.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS: Pregnancy: May cause fetal harm. Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception.

ADVERSE REACTIONS: The most common (=15%) adverse reactions, including laboratory test abnormalities, are increased creatinine, dysuria, hematuria, urinary frequency, micturition urgency, urinary tract infection, increased potassium, musculoskeletal pain, chills, and pyrexia. For more information, please see the Prescribing Information for ANKTIVA at Anktiva.com.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovating, developing, and commercializing next-generation immunotherapies designed to activate the patient's immune system and deliver durable protection against cancer and infectious diseases. Our approach harnesses both the adaptive and innate immune systems with the goal of restoring immune function and generating lasting immunological memory in patients. At the core of our strategy is the Cancer BioShield platform, which is designed to stimulate critical lymphocytes, including natural killer (NK) cells, cytotoxic T cells, and memory T cells via our proprietary IL-15 receptor agonist, ANKTIVA (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln). Our Cancer BioShield platform is anchored by this antibody-cytokine fusion protein and is complemented by a portfolio that includes adenovirus-vectored vaccines, allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous NK-cell therapies, and additional immunomodulators intended to promote immunogenic cell death and support durable immune responses while potentially reducing reliance on high-dose chemo-radiation therapy. For more information, visit ImmunityBio.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the interpretation, significance and potential implications of the results from Cohort A of the QUILT-2.005 trial, including what those results could mean for patients with BCG-naïve non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and for treating bladder cancer earlier in the course of the disease; the Company's clinical development and regulatory plans, including the timing of any supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the FDA's review of any such submission and the potential for approval of ANKTIVA in the BCG-naïve setting; the potential clinical benefits, safety, efficacy, durability of response and therapeutic value of ANKTIVA in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), and the described mechanism of action and potential contributions therefrom; the Company's plans to expand global patient access to ANKTIVA and the timing and success of its commercialization, market access, pricing, reimbursement, supply-chain and distribution activities, including activities conducted with third-party partners; the Company's future operating results and prospects; and the opportunities for, and continued development and potential applications of, the Company's Cancer BioShield platform and broader immunotherapy pipeline.

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements, which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "goal," "could," "estimates," "scheduled," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "indicate," "projects," "is," "seeks," "should," "will," "strategy," and variations of such words or similar expressions. Statements of past performance, efforts, or results of our preclinical and clinical trials, about which inferences or assumptions may be made, can also be forward-looking statements and are not indicative of future performance or results. Forward-looking statements are neither forecasts, promises nor guarantees, and are based on the current beliefs of ImmunityBio's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to ImmunityBio. Such information may be limited or incomplete, and ImmunityBio's statements should not be read to indicate that it has conducted a thorough inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. Such statements reflect the current views of ImmunityBio with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, including business, regulatory, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, contingencies and assumptions about ImmunityBio, including, without limitation: (i) the possibility that topline or subsequent results from QUILT-2.005 may change as data are further analyzed or additional follow-up is obtained, and that clinical trial results may not be predictive of future results, real-world outcomes or results in other patient populations; (ii) the risk that the results of QUILT-2.005 may not support an sBLA submission or regulatory approval in BCG-naïve NMIBC on the anticipated timeline or at all; (iii) risks and uncertainties regarding the timing, content, acceptance, review and outcome of regulatory submissions and interactions with the FDA and other regulatory authorities, including the risk that additional data, analyses or clinical studies may be required, that regulatory authorities may not agree with the Company's interpretation of clinical results, that prior regulatory feedback or communications may not be predictive of an ultimate regulatory decision, and that the Company may be unable to maintain existing authorizations or satisfy applicable post-authorization commitments; (iv) the possibility that additional safety, efficacy or other product-related information, including adverse events or previously unidentified risks, may emerge from QUILT-2.005, other clinical studies or commercial use; (v) risks related to the successful commercialization of ANKTIVA and the expansion of patient access in the United States and internationally, including physician and patient adoption, pricing, coverage and reimbursement, market access, competition from existing or future therapies, and changes in treatment guidelines or standards of care; (vi) risks and uncertainties associated with evolving most-favored-nation drug pricing policies in the United States and their potential impact on pricing and reimbursement in the European Union (EU), product launch timing and sequencing, market access and future revenues in both the EU and the United States; (vii) risks associated with the Company's reliance on third parties for commercialization, distribution, supply-chain and other services, and with international regulatory, geopolitical, economic and currency conditions; (viii) the Company's ability to manufacture, supply and distribute sufficient quantities of ANKTIVA and to obtain adequate supplies of BCG, and the risk of product shortages, manufacturing disruptions, quality issues or supply-chain interruptions; (ix) the Company's ability to fund its operations and planned clinical, regulatory and commercial activities and to obtain any required additional financing on acceptable terms or at all; and (x) the Company's ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce patent protection and other proprietary rights for ANKTIVA and its other product candidates and technologies.

The use of ANKTIVA in combination with BCG in patients with BCG-naïve NMIBC is investigational and has not been approved by the FDA; the safety and efficacy of that use have not been established.

More details about these and other risks that may impact ImmunityBio's business are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 23, 2026, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2026, and in subsequent filings made by ImmunityBio with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. ImmunityBio cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ImmunityBio does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this press release, except to the extent required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261110032259/en/

Contacts:

ImmunityBio Contacts:

Investors

Hemanth Ramaprakash, PhD, MBA

ImmunityBio, Inc.

+1 858-746-9289

Hemanth.Ramaprakash@ImmunityBio.com

Media

Sarah Singleton

ImmunityBio, Inc.

+1 415-290-8045

Sarah.Singleton@ImmunityBio.com