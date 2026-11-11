Hankook & Company Group Showcases Mobility Technologies at Automechanika Dubai 2026

Hankook & Company, Hanon Systems and Hankook Tire exhibit at Automechanika Dubai, Nov. 10-12

Group showcases battery, thermal management and tire technologies under the Hankook brand

Companies seek new business opportunities in the growing Middle Eastern aftermarket

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook & Company Group led by Chairman Hyunbum Cho is participating in Automechanika Dubai 2026, taking place Nov. 10-12 at the Dubai Exhibition Center in the United Arab Emirates.

Automechanika Dubai is a leading automotive aftermarket trade fair in the Middle East and Africa region, covering automotive parts, equipment and services.

Hankook & Company Group is showcasing its battery, thermal management and tire technologies under the Hankook brand.

The three Group companies are showcasing their mobility technology portfolios covering vehicle power supply, thermal management and driving. The companies are also meeting customers and distributors to explore business opportunities in the Middle East and regional markets.

Hankook & Company is displaying Hankook AGM, EFB and MF automotive batteries, while presenting its AGM technology for highly electrified future mobility through a brand film and the Electrified AGM concept battery.

Hanon Systems is presenting thermal management products, including compressors, radiators and condensers, alongside the Highly Integrated Cooling Entity, a fully integrated climate control module. Hanon Systems is applying its automotive thermal management know-how and global operation network to drive growth in the aftermarket sector.

Hankook Tire is showcasing its airless tire technologies for future mobility, including the intelligent airless tire iFLEX for applications such as robotaxis and an off-road airless tire already in mass production for unmanned firefighting robots. The display also features Concept S, envisioning tires made from 100% sustainable materials by 2050.

According to Ken Research, the automotive aftermarket in the six GCC countries was valued at approximately $12 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $16 billion by 2031, supported by increasing vehicle maintenance and replacement demand.

Through the exhibition, Hankook & Company Group aims to combine the diverse expertise of its businesses and customer networks to drive new growth business opportunities in the global automotive aftermarket.

Further information is available on the company's website.

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