Daewoong Pharmaceutical Hosts Exclusive Global KOL Summit in Bali to Shape the Future of NABOTA

- 21 leading KOLs from 11 countries selected to attend NMC EXCLUSIVE, an invitation-only advanced educational program that builds on the existing NABOTA Master Class

- In-depth lectures and roundtable discussions facilitate the exchange of advanced clinical expertise and explore common approaches to treatment

- Summit lays the foundation for long-term academic collaboration with global KOLs, supporting Daewoong's ambition to become a key player in the global medical aesthetics market

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical (Co-CEOs Park Sung-soo and Lee Chang-jae) announced that it hosted the "NMC EXCLUSIVE Global KOL Summit Bali 2026" in Bali, Indonesia, from October 29 to 31. The premium academic event brought together influential key opinion leaders (KOLs) from around the world.

NABOTA has recorded an average annual sales growth rate of 57%, with cumulative sales surpassing USD 746 million in June 2026. Building on this global growth, Daewoong Pharmaceutical organized NMC EXCLUSIVE to provide specialized, advanced education for leading medical experts who are at the forefront of NABOTA's clinical development.

The NABOTA Master Class (NMC) is Daewoong Pharmaceutical's flagship educational program designed to enhance the clinical expertise of medical professionals and promote academic exchange worldwide. NMC EXCLUSIVE represents the highest tier of the NMC educational program, distinguished by its carefully selected participants: leading KOLs with extensive clinical experience using NABOTA and significant influence within their respective countries.

While the existing NMC program has primarily focused on strengthening the clinical capabilities of medical professionals worldwide, NMC EXCLUSIVE was designed to bring together highly experienced KOLs to exchange advanced clinical knowledge, share experiences with complex treatment techniques, and jointly discuss the future direction of NABOTA's clinical development. Through this initiative, Daewoong Pharmaceutical aims to further strengthen its competitiveness in the global medical aesthetics market.

The three-day summit brought together 35 leading medical experts from 11 countries across South Korea, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and Latin America. Held under the theme "SHAPED - SHAPING - WHAT'S NEXT," the event explored NABOTA's past achievements, current developments, and future direction to be shaped together with global medical experts.

On the first day, the "Global Treatment Consensus & Advisory Session" featured medical experts from South Korea, Indonesia, Brazil, and other countries. Participants shared their clinical experiences using NABOTA across a wide range of treatment areas, including upper facial wrinkles on the forehead, glabellar area, and around the eyes, as well as the masseter muscles, lower face, neck, and body contouring. During the subsequent roundtable discussions, participants compared clinical cases and treatment approaches from different countries and engaged in in-depth discussions on common treatment approaches based on their professional clinical expertise.

The second day featured advanced, case-based clinical education based on the "R.E.A.L. Guidelines (Reference, Evaluate, Apply, Learn)." Dr. Alexander Nassif (Nassif Center for Education and Research in Aesthetic Medicine, Brazil) presented key facial anatomical considerations for botulinum toxin treatment planning and clinical decision-making. Dr. Anesia Tania (Raden Inten Clinic, Indonesia) then shared her clinical experiences using NABOLIFT and NABOGLOW, NABOTA's proprietary treatment techniques, focusing on applications to the face and neck. Dr. Yoon Choon Shik (Yemiwon Dermatology Clinic, South Korea) introduced botulinum toxin injection techniques and clinical insights for specialized treatment areas, while Dr. Hsin-Hung Chen (Jeunesse Aesthetic Plastic Clinic, Taiwan) presented clinical cases and experiences involving the use of botulinum toxin in migraine treatment.

The summit also featured the "NABOTA Global Vision & Future KOL Collaboration" session, where participants reviewed key discussions from the event and explored future treatment directions for NABOTA and opportunities for continued academic collaboration. Throughout the summit, participants also visited BWork Uluwatu, Daewoong Group's multipurpose coworking space, and NULOOK Clinic, a K-medical aesthetics clinic. Networking activities further strengthened connections among participating medical experts.

Dr. Anesia Tania from Indonesia, who participated in the summit, said, "It was a meaningful opportunity for medical experts from different countries to share their real-world clinical experiences and treatment techniques using NABOTA, while exchanging insights from diverse perspectives. I hope that continued global academic exchanges like this will help medical professionals grow together and further develop more effective and safer treatment techniques."

Yun Jun-soo, Head of Daewoong Pharmaceutical's NABOTA Business Division, said, "As NABOTA has expanded in the global market, we have continued to share clinical experiences and build trust with medical professionals around the world. NMC EXCLUSIVE was particularly meaningful because it brought together leading global KOLs at the forefront of NABOTA's clinical applications for a higher level of education and in-depth academic discussions. We will continue to enhance the expertise of medical professionals through differentiated educational programs and work toward establishing Daewoong Pharmaceutical as a key player in the global medical aesthetics market."

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