Inaugural Ceremony Set for Sunday, November 21, 2027, at SGC HALL ARIAKE in Tokyo

TOKYO ANIME NEXT has wrapped up four days of events in the Ikebukuro area, featuring screenings, interactive experiences, and educational programs. Its Main Event brought iconic anime scenes to life through performances by Mai Kuraki, Nami Nakagawa, Ai Higuchi, and the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Association of Japanese Animations (AJA) announced on November 2 (Monday) at the finale of TOKYO ANIME NEXT's Main Event, held at Tokyo Tatemono Brillia HALL in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, that its new anime awards, launching in 2027, will be called the Nippon Anime Awards. The AJA also unveiled the award's slogan, "Moving Frames. Moving Hearts. Moving the World.", along with the event date and venue of the inaugural ceremony.

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The Nippon Anime Awards to Launch in 2027

The Nippon Anime Awards celebrates the people behind the works who are making an impact on the world and is an award that helps shape the future of anime. The inaugural ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 21, 2027, at SGC HALL ARIAKE in Ariake, Tokyo. In collaboration with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the event will also feature initiatives to create new business opportunities in the anime industry and develop the next generation of talent. Through these efforts, the AJA aims to further promote anime culture and open up new opportunities for future generations.

The announcement was made during the Main Event, which featured a two-part program. Part 1 featured a discussion on "The Appeal of Japanese Anime, Loved Around the World," with Toshiyuki Itakura of the comedy duo Impulse, Shoko Nakagawa, and Sally Amaki of 22/7. Part 2 featured live performances by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, Mai Kuraki, Nami Nakagawa, and Ai Higuchi, bringing memorable scenes from the anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Attack on Titan, and Detective Conan to life.

About the Nippon Anime Awards, Launching in 2027

The name "Nippon Anime Awards" reflects our commitment to honoring the history and culture of Japanese anime while carrying its enduring appeal into the future. The awards will recognize outstanding anime works and celebrate the achievements of those involved in the industry, sharing the appeal of Japanese anime with audiences in Japan and around the world. The aim is to establish the Nippon Anime Awards as a leading anime awards program representing Japan that will be loved and celebrated for years to come.

Award Name

English Name: Nippon Anime Awards

Event Details

Event Name: Nippon Anime Awards

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2027

Venue: SGC HALL ARIAKE (Ariake, Tokyo)

Organizer: The Association of Japanese Animations (AJA)

TOKYO ANIME NEXT Event Details

TOKYO ANIME NEXT Event Details

Event Name: TOKYO ANIME NEXT

Date: Friday, October 30, 2026-Monday, November 2, 2026 (4 days)

Venues: Tokyo Tatemono Brillia HALL, Toshima Civic Center, WACCA Ikebukuro 1F Event Space, Otomate Square 6F Otomate Building, Ikebukuro HUMAX Cinemas, TOHO Cinemas Ikebukuro, Grand Cinema Sunshine Ikebukuro, TIFFCOM 2026[RS1.1]

Organizer: The Association of Japanese Animations (AJA)

Co-organizer: Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Special Sponsor: Toshima City

Event Management Office: TOKYO ANIME NEXT Secretariat (Sony Music Solutions Inc.)

Official website: https://tokyoanimenext.jp/en/

Official X: https://x.com/TOKYOANIMENEXT

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tokyoanimenext/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261106728956/en/

Contacts:

[Media Inquiries]

TOKYO ANIME NEXT Secretariat (Sony Music Solutions Inc.)

E-mail: press@tokyoanimenext.jp