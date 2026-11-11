

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEF.PK, SYIEY.PK, SY1.DE), a German supplier of flavors, fragrances and cosmetic ingredients, announced the appointment of Martin Huber as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2027.



Huber succeeds Olaf Klinger as part of a planned succession. Klinger will remain CFO until March 31, 2027, and will step down after more than 11 years in the role. He informed that he had not intended to seek a further term at Symrise beyond January 2028.



In addition, the Supervisory Board has extended the Executive Board mandate of Walter Ribeiro, President Taste, Nutrition & Health, by a further four years until September 19, 2031.



Huber holds more than 20 years of international finance and leadership experience acquired at Nestlé, Nespresso and, most recently, Aryzta.



In his new role, Huber is expected to build on Symrise's strong financial foundations and contribute to the continued execution of the current transformation, disciplined capital allocation and long-term profitable growth.



Huber said, 'With the ONE SYM transformation, Symrise has a clear agenda. I will strive towards its disciplined execution and building on Symrise's strong foundations to support profitable and durable growth.'



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