

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (5020.T, JXHGF, JXHLY), a Japanese petroleum, energy, and metals corporation, on Wednesday reported significantly higher profit in its first half, benefited by growth in revenues. Further, the firm raised fiscal 2026 outlook.



In Tokyo, the shares were trading 1.53 percent lower, at 1,226.50 yen.



For the first half, profit attributable to owners of the parent came in at 511.914 billion yen, significantly higher than 64.754 billion yen in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 191.38 yen versus 24.03 yen last year.



Operating profit surged 323.5 percent to 706.095 billion yen from 166.738 billion yen in the prior year.



Revenue increased 19 percent to 6.773 trillion yen from 5.692 trillion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of the parent of 615 billion yen or 232.00 yen per basic share, up 137.7 percent from last year.



Operating profit is now projected at 910 billion yen, an increase of 95 percent, and revenue at 13.860 trillion yen, up 17.8 percent from the previous fiscal year.



The company previously expected profit attributable to reach 415 billion yen or 155.72 yen per basic share, operating profit of 610 billion yen and revenue of 12.850 trillion yen.



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